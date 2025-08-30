Holcim Finalises $1bn Lafarge Africa Sale to Huaxin Cement Despite Court Challenge

Lagos, Nigeria – August 30, 2025 – Holcim, the world’s leading building materials giant, has announced the completion of its divestment from Lafarge Africa Plc, confirming the sale of its 83.81 percent stake to China’s Huaxin Cement in a deal valued at $1 billion on a 100 percent equity basis, before dividend adjustments.

The move signals Holcim’s complete exit from Nigeria, one of Africa’s biggest cement markets, and provides the Swiss-based group with fresh liquidity to channel into growth-focused investments across other regions.

In a press release, Martin Kriegner, Regional Head for Asia, Middle East & Africa at Holcim, expressed optimism that Huaxin Cement would strengthen Lafarge Africa’s footprint in Nigeria.

“This transaction equips Holcim with fresh capacity for strategic growth investments while ensuring Lafarge Africa remains well-positioned under Huaxin’s leadership to expand in Nigeria,” Kriegner said.

However, the deal has been clouded by legal uncertainty. A Nigerian Federal High Court has ordered all parties to maintain the status quo as an appeal is ongoing.

The case was instituted by Strategic Consultancy Ltd, a minority shareholder, who is challenging the legality of the sale, citing alleged breaches of Nigeria’s Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission Act, and the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Act.

Key issues raised in the suit include whether the divestment process adhered to due process, transparency, and protection of minority shareholder rights.

As Huaxin Cement prepares to take full control, analysts say the outcome of the legal battle could significantly shape not only Lafarge Africa’s future but also foreign investment perceptions in Nigeria’s capital market and industrial sectors.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.