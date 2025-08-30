📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Quoted Companies

Holcim Finalises $1bn Lafarge Africa Sale to Huaxin Cement Despite Court Challenge

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – August 30, 2025 – Holcim, the world’s leading building materials giant, has announced the completion of its divestment from Lafarge Africa Plc, confirming the sale of its 83.81 percent stake to China’s Huaxin Cement in a deal valued at $1 billion on a 100 percent equity basis, before dividend adjustments.

The move signals Holcim’s complete exit from Nigeria, one of Africa’s biggest cement markets, and provides the Swiss-based group with fresh liquidity to channel into growth-focused investments across other regions.

In a press release, Martin Kriegner, Regional Head for Asia, Middle East & Africa at Holcim, expressed optimism that Huaxin Cement would strengthen Lafarge Africa’s footprint in Nigeria.

“This transaction equips Holcim with fresh capacity for strategic growth investments while ensuring Lafarge Africa remains well-positioned under Huaxin’s leadership to expand in Nigeria,” Kriegner said.

However, the deal has been clouded by legal uncertainty. A Nigerian Federal High Court has ordered all parties to maintain the status quo as an appeal is ongoing.

The case was instituted by Strategic Consultancy Ltd, a minority shareholder, who is challenging the legality of the sale, citing alleged breaches of Nigeria’s Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission Act, and the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Act.

Key issues raised in the suit include whether the divestment process adhered to due process, transparency, and protection of minority shareholder rights.

As Huaxin Cement prepares to take full control, analysts say the outcome of the legal battle could significantly shape not only Lafarge Africa’s future but also foreign investment perceptions in Nigeria’s capital market and industrial sectors.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Announces NGX Listing as Revenue Surges 119%
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Announces NGX Listing as Revenue Surges 119%

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – August 29, 2025 – Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has officially announced plans to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) following Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration of its securities...

Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September. Captain William Troost-Ekong will lead a strong squad...

Naira Gains Marginally in August as External Reserves Rise by $1.7bn

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
The naira recorded a modest gain against the US dollar in August, buoyed by rising external reserves and an uptick in foreign exchange inflows from both diaspora remittances and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Data from...

Air Peace Launches First Direct Flight Between Nigeria and Brazil, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, August 29, 2025 – Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has written its name into the history books by successfully operating the first-ever direct passenger flight between Brazil and Nigeria, connecting São Paulo and Lagos...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Announces NGX Listing as Revenue Surges 119%

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Nigeria – August 29, 2025 – Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has officially announced plans to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) following Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration of its securities...

Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa

FootBall 0
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September. Captain William Troost-Ekong will lead a strong squad...

Naira Gains Marginally in August as External Reserves Rise by $1.7bn

News Analysis 0
The naira recorded a modest gain against the US dollar in August, buoyed by rising external reserves and an uptick in foreign exchange inflows from both diaspora remittances and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Data from...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp