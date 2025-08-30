FG Secures 200 Hectares in Lekki Free Trade Zone for Building Materials Hub to Cut Housing Costs

By Naija247news Business Desk

August 30, 2025

Lagos — In a bold move to tackle Nigeria’s spiraling housing deficit and reduce dependence on imported inputs, the Federal Government has acquired 200 hectares of land within the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), Lagos, to establish a building materials manufacturing hub.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, who disclosed this during an inspection of industrial clusters in the Lekki and Lagos Free Zones, said the project is part of government’s strategy to lower construction costs, deepen local manufacturing, and generate jobs.

The hub, designed to host production plants for roofing sheets, ceilings, tiles, doors, and other critical materials, will leverage the LFTZ’s world-class intermodal infrastructure—including the Lekki Deep Sea Port, planned rail connections, expressways, and proximity to airports—to ensure efficient logistics and distribution across Nigeria and West Africa.

Dangiwa confirmed that an anchor investor has already been secured, with plans to replicate similar hubs across the country’s six geopolitical zones. Proposed locations include Sagamu (Ogun State), Aba (Abia State), Warri/Asaba (Delta State), Ajaokuta (Kogi State), Kano (Kano State), and Gombe (Gombe State).

“This initiative will not only reduce the cost of building materials but also ensure that Nigerians have greater access to affordable housing, while creating thousands of jobs across the construction value chain,” the Minister said.

The Lekki Free Trade Zone, which spans 16,500 hectares, has emerged as a strategic magnet for investment, integrating manufacturing, logistics, and services. Its synergy with the Lekki Port positions it as a new industrial hub set to rival existing economic clusters in West Africa.

Comparative Context: Africa’s Race to Localize Housing Inputs

Nigeria’s initiative mirrors a wider African trend. In Egypt, the government has tied its affordable housing programme to domestic cement and steel production, backed by partnerships with Chinese and European investors. Kenya has launched industrial parks around Athi River and Machakos to manufacture prefabricated housing inputs, directly linking them to its flagship Affordable Housing Programme. Meanwhile, South Africa continues to dominate the continent’s cement and roofing sheet exports through vertically integrated industrial giants like PPC and Afrisam.

Analysts warn that without urgent localization, Nigeria risks falling further behind. Construction inputs currently account for up to 60% of total housing costs, with heavy reliance on imports exposing the sector to exchange rate volatility and global price shocks.

By anchoring this hub in Lekki, Nigeria is not only targeting cost reduction but also positioning itself to compete regionally—leveraging its large population, urbanization drive, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to become a net exporter of building materials in the medium term.

The Stakes

Nigeria’s housing deficit is estimated at over 22 million units, with millions of low-income families priced out of the market. Industry experts argue that success in projects like the Lekki hub could trigger a multiplier effect—spurring affordable housing delivery, driving SME growth in construction, and conserving scarce foreign exchange.

If fully implemented across the six planned hubs, the initiative could reshape Nigeria’s housing affordability landscape while cementing Lagos as the epicenter of a new building materials supply chain for West Africa.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.