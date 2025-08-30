📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Experts Back FG’s Plan to Revitalise Oil Palm and Cocoa Production to Boost Economy

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Economic experts have applauded the Federal Government’s initiative to revitalise commercial production of oil palm and cocoa, saying it could significantly enhance foreign exchange earnings and stimulate national economic growth.

The experts shared their views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Key Economic Benefits Highlighted

Dr Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), described the plan as “crucial” for Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial development.

“These farm produce are highly sought after internationally and remain major money-spinners in the global market. They are often grown organically, and companies involved in their production and trade have been recording significant profits,” Yusuf said.

He emphasised that supporting oil palm and cocoa cultivation is critical for backward integration, domestic industrial growth, and national self-reliance.

“Our people have a comparative advantage in these cash crops. Sustaining their production can expedite self-reliance, particularly as raw material for industrial production and by-products,” he added.

Agricultural Sub-Sector as an Employment Driver

Dr Femi Oke, South West Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), said the initiative has the potential to transform Nigeria’s economy, especially in rural areas.

“The government should partner with stakeholders across the entire value chain to ensure the plan is realisable. This sub-sector can create employment and empower citizens, particularly in the hinterland,” Oke said.

He stressed that cocoa and oil palm were the backbone of Nigeria’s economy before the discovery of oil in the Niger Delta, providing revenue for regional development and maintaining economic stability.

Government’s Commitment

The Federal Government has pledged to scale up commercial production of these crops. Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the initiative while opening the seventh edition of the Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic in Lagos on Tuesday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a clear directive that we should plant 100 million oil palm trees across the country,” Shettima said.

The move aligns with efforts to diversify Nigeria’s economy away from oil dependency and strengthen agricultural exports.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Enugu Governor Revives Nigergas Co. Ltd: Medical & Industrial Gas Production Resumes After 35 Years
Next article
Nigerian Stock Market Loses N165 Billion as Medium and Penny Stocks Plunge
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Gas-to-Power Supply Rises to 862.86 MMSCF/D in July, Flaring Falls to 7.16%

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s gas flaring rate fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, while daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD), the Nigerian Upstream...

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – The White House has accused certain European governments of quietly obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict by encouraging Kiev to push for unrealistic demands, despite publicly supporting President...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria Gas-to-Power Supply Rises to 862.86 MMSCF/D in July, Flaring Falls to 7.16%

Top Stories 0
Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s gas flaring rate fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, while daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD), the Nigerian Upstream...

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Geopolitics 0
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

AI & Future Tech 0
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp