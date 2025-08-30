Experts Back FG’s Plan to Revitalise Oil Palm and Cocoa Production to Boost Economy

Lagos, Aug. 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Economic experts have applauded the Federal Government’s initiative to revitalise commercial production of oil palm and cocoa, saying it could significantly enhance foreign exchange earnings and stimulate national economic growth.

The experts shared their views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Key Economic Benefits Highlighted

Dr Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), described the plan as “crucial” for Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial development.

“These farm produce are highly sought after internationally and remain major money-spinners in the global market. They are often grown organically, and companies involved in their production and trade have been recording significant profits,” Yusuf said.

He emphasised that supporting oil palm and cocoa cultivation is critical for backward integration, domestic industrial growth, and national self-reliance.

“Our people have a comparative advantage in these cash crops. Sustaining their production can expedite self-reliance, particularly as raw material for industrial production and by-products,” he added.

Agricultural Sub-Sector as an Employment Driver

Dr Femi Oke, South West Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), said the initiative has the potential to transform Nigeria’s economy, especially in rural areas.

“The government should partner with stakeholders across the entire value chain to ensure the plan is realisable. This sub-sector can create employment and empower citizens, particularly in the hinterland,” Oke said.

He stressed that cocoa and oil palm were the backbone of Nigeria’s economy before the discovery of oil in the Niger Delta, providing revenue for regional development and maintaining economic stability.

Government’s Commitment

The Federal Government has pledged to scale up commercial production of these crops. Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the initiative while opening the seventh edition of the Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic in Lagos on Tuesday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a clear directive that we should plant 100 million oil palm trees across the country,” Shettima said.

The move aligns with efforts to diversify Nigeria’s economy away from oil dependency and strengthen agricultural exports.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.