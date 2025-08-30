Enugu Governor Revives Nigergas Co. Ltd: Medical & Industrial Gas Production Resumes After 35 Years

Enugu, Aug. 28, 2025 — Naija247news — Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Thursday officially unveiled the revamped and upgraded Nigergas Co. Ltd, a gas plant that had been abandoned for over 35 years.

The plant, originally established in 1962 by the late Dr Michael Okpara Administration in partnership with Italian firm Siad Machine Impianti, was once a key producer of acetylene, nitrogen, medical oxygen, and welding/process oxygen. Following the redistribution of assets from the old East Central State, ownership of Nigergas passed to Enugu State.

Production Capacity & Employment Impact

Governor Mbah revealed that the modernised Nigergas plant currently produces:

100 cubic metres of oxygen per hour

45 cubic metres of acetylene per hour

He stated that the facility has already created over 100 direct jobs for skilled and semi-skilled workers and is expected to generate more than 5,000 indirect jobs across distribution, fabrication, transport, and supply chains.

“What we have revived and unveiled today is not simply metal and a network of pipes; it is the restoration of purpose, dignity and productivity to a site that once symbolised Eastern Nigeria’s industrial promise,” Mbah said.

The governor highlighted that the revival reflects his administration’s commitment to restoring moribund state-owned assets, aiming to grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

Modernisation & Technical Upgrades

The state approved a full rehabilitation scheme and adopted a management model blending public ownership with private-sector performance discipline. The intention, Mbah explained, was to retain public ownership while running the plant on modern, accountable, and commercially viable lines.

The upgraded plant is designed to supply a range of gases critical for both healthcare and industry, reducing reliance on expensive, distant suppliers.

“Crucially, the plant will supply liquid oxygen, medical and industrial oxygen, and acetylene gas to hospitals, welders, agro-processors, and manufacturers, improving clinical outcomes and reducing production costs for businesses,” the governor said.

Future expansions include the production of nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, and the establishment of CNG stationsto meet growing industrial and commercial demand.

Economic & Social Benefits

Mbah emphasised that the revival will not only enhance industrial productivity but also strengthen the state’s revenue base and deepen opportunities for MSMEs.

“These improvements ripple outward: increased industrial activity, strengthened revenue base, and deepened opportunities for MSMEs,” he said.

He commended Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, the Enugu State Investment Authority, and Ten Gas Development Ltd – a division of INDEV GROUP – for their pivotal roles in restoring the plant.

Overcoming Past Challenges

Ogbu-Nwobodo revealed that the plant had been abandoned for decades due to mismanagement, misappropriation of funds, abuse of resources, nepotism, and weak corporate governance.

Ten Gas Development Ltd’s Managing Director, Chief Chike Madueke, noted that the restored Nigergas would also provide training and thousands of employment opportunities for the youths of Enugu State, contributing to both skills development and economic empowerment.

