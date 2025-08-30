Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September.

Captain William Troost-Ekong will lead a strong squad that includes midfield stalwarts Alex Iwobi and Raphael Onyedika, alongside in-form forwards Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali retains his spot, with defenders Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel providing stability at the back. Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Frank Onyeka bring experience, while attacking options include Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, and Cyriel Dessers.

Greece-based goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye returns to the squad, joined by Unity Cup standouts Felix Agu and Benjamin Fredericks. Christantus Uche and Tolu Arokodare also earn call-ups after strong showings in June’s friendly against Russia.

Match Schedule:

• Vs Rwanda: Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo – Saturday, 6 September

• Vs South Africa: Bloemfontein – Tuesday, 9 September

23-Man Super Eagles Squad:

Goalkeepers:

• Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

• Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

• Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders:

• William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia)

• Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)

• Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

• Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England)

• Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece)

• Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France)

• Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany)

• Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders:

• Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

• Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

• Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey)

• Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)

• Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

• Christantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain)

Forwards:

• Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy)

• Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy)

• Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)

• Moses Simon (Paris FC, France)

• Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

• Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Chelle’s squad blends domestic talent with experienced internationals, aiming to maintain Nigeria’s dominance in African football while pushing for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.