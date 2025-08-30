📰 Naija247News Headlines
FootBall

Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September.

Captain William Troost-Ekong will lead a strong squad that includes midfield stalwarts Alex Iwobi and Raphael Onyedika, alongside in-form forwards Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali retains his spot, with defenders Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel providing stability at the back. Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Frank Onyeka bring experience, while attacking options include Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, and Cyriel Dessers.

Greece-based goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye returns to the squad, joined by Unity Cup standouts Felix Agu and Benjamin Fredericks. Christantus Uche and Tolu Arokodare also earn call-ups after strong showings in June’s friendly against Russia.

Match Schedule:
• Vs Rwanda: Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo – Saturday, 6 September
• Vs South Africa: Bloemfontein – Tuesday, 9 September

23-Man Super Eagles Squad:
Goalkeepers:
• Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)
• Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)
• Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders:
• William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia)
• Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)
• Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)
• Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England)
• Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece)
• Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France)
• Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany)
• Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders:
• Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)
• Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)
• Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey)
• Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)
• Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)
• Christantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain)

Forwards:
• Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy)
• Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy)
• Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)
• Moses Simon (Paris FC, France)
• Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)
• Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Chelle’s squad blends domestic talent with experienced internationals, aiming to maintain Nigeria’s dominance in African football while pushing for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

