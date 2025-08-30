CAC Defers Implementation of Revised Service Fees to October 1, Cites Need to Stabilise New Portal

Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced yet another deferment in the implementation of its revised service fees, shifting the date to October 1, 2025.

The CAC, in a public notice issued on Saturday in Abuja, explained that the decision was taken to prioritise the stabilisation of its upgraded Company Registration Portal (CRP), which has suffered recurrent glitches since its launch.

The revised fees, which were initially billed to take effect on August 1, were later moved to September 1 due to persistent technical hitches. The latest extension marks the second postponement in less than two months.

CAC’s Position

According to the Commission, the deferment underscores its commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for customers and stakeholders:

“The deferment demonstrates CAC’s strong determination to provide efficient and customer-centric services that meet global standards,” the notice read.

The CAC assured business owners and the investing public that the revised framework would eventually deliver “optimum value” once the portal is fully stabilised, stressing that the adjustment was necessary to avoid disruptions in Nigeria’s corporate compliance processes.

Ease of Doing Business Agenda

The Commission also reaffirmed its role in advancing the Federal Government’s ease of doing business reforms, pointing out that the upgrade of the CRP is a critical part of building an intelligent corporate registry that will improve transparency and reduce bottlenecks in company formation, filing, and compliance monitoring.

Observers note that the CAC portal, which serves as the backbone of corporate registration in Nigeria, is central to attracting both local and foreign investments. A fully automated and stable platform is considered vital for Nigeria’s competitiveness in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index.

Stakeholders React

The business community has reacted cautiously to the deferment. Some stakeholders, including SMEs and legal practitioners, welcomed the move, saying that delaying fee increases while the system is unstable is the right call.

However, others raised concerns about frequent postponements, which they fear may signal deeper infrastructural or capacity challenges within the Commission.

A Lagos-based company secretary told Naija247news:

“The CAC has to get this right. The registration portal is too important for business operations in Nigeria. Any failure affects filings, bank transactions, and even compliance with regulatory bodies like the FIRS.”

Looking Ahead

With the new October 1 deadline, the CAC is under pressure to ensure that its digital infrastructure works seamlessly, especially as thousands of new businesses rely on its services monthly.

The Commission expressed appreciation to its customers and stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during what it described as a “critical phase of transformation.”

If successfully implemented, analysts believe the revised fees, backed by a robust online registration system, could enhance CAC’s revenue base while improving efficiency in Nigeria’s corporate governance landscape.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.