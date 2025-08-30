APC says Jonathan can’t unseat Tinubu in 2027

30, August 2025/Naija 247 news

*APC Douses Jonathan’s 2027 Presidential Ambition*

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. According to the APC’s Lagos State chapter spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, Jonathan lacks the political relevance to defeat Tinubu.

Lack of Credibility

Oladejo highlighted the severe structural weaknesses in Jonathan’s past administration, citing issues like unchecked corruption, alarming insecurity, and economic inertia during his tenure (2010-2015). He questioned Jonathan’s loyalty, noting his recent engagements with different parties, which has raised concerns about his political intentions.

APC’s Confidence in Tinubu

The APC’s stance suggests that President Tinubu remains a strong contender for the 2027 presidential election. The party’s confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and policies is evident in its dismissal of Jonathan’s potential candidacy. The APC believes that Nigerians will not revisit the past, opting instead for capable, accountable, and transformative leadership.

Jonathan’s Next Move

It remains to be seen how Jonathan will respond to the APC’s assertions. Will he heed the call to join the APC or explore other options? The former president’s next move will likely determine his political future and relevance in Nigerian politics.

Implications for 2027 Election

The APC’s dismissal of Jonathan’s potential bid could have significant implications for the 2027 presidential election. It may signal a shift in the balance of power, with the APC emerging as a dominant force in Nigerian politics. As the election approaches, the APC’s strategy and policies will likely play a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

The APC’s dismissal of Jonathan’s potential bid to unseat Tinubu in 2027 underscores the party’s confidence in its leadership. As the 2027 presidential election approaches, it remains to be seen how Jonathan will respond to the APC’s assertions. One thing is certain, however: the APC is resolute in its support for President Tinubu’s leadership.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.