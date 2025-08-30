📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

APC says Jonathan can’t unseat Tinubu in 2027

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, August 2025/Naija 247 news

*APC Douses Jonathan’s 2027 Presidential Ambition*

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. According to the APC’s Lagos State chapter spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, Jonathan lacks the political relevance to defeat Tinubu.

Lack of Credibility

Oladejo highlighted the severe structural weaknesses in Jonathan’s past administration, citing issues like unchecked corruption, alarming insecurity, and economic inertia during his tenure (2010-2015). He questioned Jonathan’s loyalty, noting his recent engagements with different parties, which has raised concerns about his political intentions.

APC’s Confidence in Tinubu

The APC’s stance suggests that President Tinubu remains a strong contender for the 2027 presidential election. The party’s confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and policies is evident in its dismissal of Jonathan’s potential candidacy. The APC believes that Nigerians will not revisit the past, opting instead for capable, accountable, and transformative leadership.

Jonathan’s Next Move

It remains to be seen how Jonathan will respond to the APC’s assertions. Will he heed the call to join the APC or explore other options? The former president’s next move will likely determine his political future and relevance in Nigerian politics.

Implications for 2027 Election

The APC’s dismissal of Jonathan’s potential bid could have significant implications for the 2027 presidential election. It may signal a shift in the balance of power, with the APC emerging as a dominant force in Nigerian politics. As the election approaches, the APC’s strategy and policies will likely play a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

The APC’s dismissal of Jonathan’s potential bid to unseat Tinubu in 2027 underscores the party’s confidence in its leadership. As the 2027 presidential election approaches, it remains to be seen how Jonathan will respond to the APC’s assertions. One thing is certain, however: the APC is resolute in its support for President Tinubu’s leadership.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Abia gov receives 66 major politicians into Labour Party
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia gov receives 66 major politicians into Labour Party

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant boost to the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has welcomed 66 major politicians from different parties into the LP fold. The defectors, who...

Minister’s U-Turn: FGN-ASUU Agreement Still Binding

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247news In a dramatic reversal, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has confirmed that the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities...

“I Have Unconditional Love for Jonathan, So I Won’t Criticise or Comment on His 2027 Speculations — Omokri”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Political Desk August 29, 2025 Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has declined to comment on mounting calls for his former principal, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing his personal...

Alibaba’s XuanTie C930 processor boosts China’s chip independence, offering lessons for Nigeria’s tech ambitions

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
LAGOS – Alibaba Group Holding’s new XuanTie C930 processor is injecting fresh momentum into China’s semiconductor industry, highlighting the nation’s push to reduce reliance on Western chipmakers and accelerate AI innovation. For Nigeria, where tech...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Abia gov receives 66 major politicians into Labour Party

Politics & Governance 0
30, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant boost to the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has welcomed 66 major politicians from different parties into the LP fold. The defectors, who...

Minister’s U-Turn: FGN-ASUU Agreement Still Binding

Education 0
30, August 2025/Naija 247news In a dramatic reversal, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has confirmed that the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities...

“I Have Unconditional Love for Jonathan, So I Won’t Criticise or Comment on His 2027 Speculations — Omokri”

National Politics 0
By Naija247news Political Desk August 29, 2025 Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has declined to comment on mounting calls for his former principal, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing his personal...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp