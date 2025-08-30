Amorim Downplays Man Utd Win as ‘Turning Point

30, August 2025/Naija 247news

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has cautioned against reading too much into his team’s 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt, refusing to label it as a definitive turning point in their campaign. Instead, Amorim views the victory as a positive step forward, showcasing glimpses of his tactical vision and the players’ potential.

A Work in Progress

Amorim’s side displayed fluidity and adaptability in the win, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring a crucial brace. However, the Portuguese manager acknowledged that his team’s wing-back system is still a work in progress. While the team showed promising signs of adapting to this new formation, Amorim emphasized the need for continuous improvement.

Injury Concerns and Fixture Congestion

Amorim faces challenges with injuries to key players like Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, which will require careful management. The demanding schedule will also force Amorim to devise creative solutions, such as intensive training sessions for non-starters. Despite these challenges, Amorim remains focused on instilling a consistent playing style and navigating the complexities of the season.

Room for Improvement

Amorim noted that while Hojlund’s performance was a highlight, there is still room for improvement in ball control. The manager’s post-match insights suggest that he is grounded and focused on continuous improvement, rather than getting carried away with a single win. As Manchester United looks to build on this momentum, Amorim’s measured approach will be crucial in guiding the team through the challenges ahead.

The win over Bodo/Glimt may not be a turning point, but it is a step in the right direction for Manchester United under Ruben Amorim. As the team navigates the demands of the season, Amorim’s focus on continuous improvement and adaptability will be key to their success. With injuries and fixture congestion looming, Amorim’s tactical acumen and leadership will be put to the test. Can he guide Manchester United to greater heights? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.