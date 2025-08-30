📰 Naija247News Headlines
Infrastructure

Air Peace Launches First Direct Flight Between Nigeria and Brazil, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, August 29, 2025 – Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has written its name into the history books by successfully operating the first-ever direct passenger flight between Brazil and Nigeria, connecting São Paulo and Lagos without stopovers.

The milestone flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, comes on the heels of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) signed earlier this year between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Brasília.

During the inaugural ceremony, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, described the direct route as a “strategic victory for Nigeria’s aviation sector,” noting that the development would not only boost trade and tourism but also deepen diplomatic and cultural relations between Africa’s most populous nation and South America’s largest economy.

“For decades, Nigerians traveling to Brazil had to endure long layovers in Europe or the Middle East. With this new direct connection, we are cutting down travel time, reducing costs, and opening doors for businesses and families across both continents,” Keyamo stated.

Economic and Diplomatic Significance

Analysts say the new direct route will significantly strengthen bilateral trade, particularly in energy, agriculture, and manufacturing, while also creating new opportunities for aviation, hospitality, and cargo services. Brazil remains one of Nigeria’s top trading partners in Latin America, with annual bilateral trade valued at over $2 billion.

Boost for Nigerian Aviation

For Air Peace, this milestone reinforces its status as West Africa’s largest airline, following similar groundbreaking routes such as Lagos–London and Lagos–Johannesburg. Industry watchers believe the São Paulo–Lagos connection positions the carrier as a continental leader with global ambitions.

The inaugural flight is expected to pave the way for increased passenger and cargo traffic, particularly for Nigerians in the diaspora and Brazil’s Afro-descendant community, which shares deep historical and cultural ties with West Africa.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

