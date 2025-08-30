📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

ADC Accuses APC of Voter Importation Plot in Osun

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, August 2025/Naija 247news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has leveled serious allegations against the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of plotting to manipulate the 2026 Osun State governorship election through voter registration irregularities. According to the ADC, the APC is allegedly registering non-residents from neighboring states into the Osun voters’ register.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

The ADC’s Publicity and Organising Secretary of the Omoluabi Progressives, Abosede Oluwaseun, disclosed that compromised officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were facilitating multiple registrations. Where this failed, APC operatives were allegedly transferring voter cards belonging to their supporters in other states to Osun. Oluwaseun described the move as “a sophisticated attempt at rigging and a direct assault on the will of the people.”

INEC’s Response

However, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Mutiu Agboke, dismissed the allegations, insisting that the voter registration exercise was being conducted transparently and in line with established guidelines.

ADC’s Call to Action

The ADC has called on residents of Osun to remain vigilant and resist any form of manipulation, urging them to safeguard their democratic rights. The party also urged voters to reject the APC in the August 8, 2026, governorship election. “Osun must not become a testing ground for electoral fraud,” the party stated.

Implications for Electoral Integrity

The ADC’s allegations have significant implications for electoral integrity in Osun State. If true, the alleged voter importation plot could undermine the credibility of the 2026 governorship election and potentially lead to social unrest. It is essential for INEC to thoroughly investigate these claims and take necessary measures to ensure a free and fair election.

The ADC’s allegations against the APC have raised concerns about the integrity of the 2026 Osun State governorship election. As the election approaches, it remains to be seen how INEC will address these concerns and ensure a free and fair election. One thing is certain, however: the ADC is determined to expose any attempts at electoral malpractice and protect the rights of Osun residents.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Journalist Denies Receiving Money from Peter Obi
