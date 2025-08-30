📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Abia gov receives 66 major politicians into Labour Party

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a significant boost to the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has welcomed 66 major politicians from different parties into the LP fold. The defectors, who were received in Ukwa West Local Government Area, include prominent figures such as former Deputy Speaker Adinigwe Ugochukwu Nwoke and former Secretary to the Abia State government Ngozi Ulunwa.

The Defection

The politicians, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), expressed their reasons for joining the LP, citing Governor Otti’s achievements and policies. The governor welcomed the new members, urging others who are still doubting to join the Labour Party. He emphasized that his administration is focused on restoring the dignity of Abia people and announced plans to build a mini-stadium in Ukwa West.

Governor Otti’s Message

Governor Otti directed the Mayor to survey and fence the proposed land for the mini-stadium, demonstrating his commitment to developing the area. This development comes on the heels of previous defections to the LP, including former Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu and two Young Progressives Party (YPP) lawmakers, Hon. Fyne Ahuama and Hon. Iheanacho Nwogu.

Growing Support for the Labour Party

The Labour Party’s growing membership in Abia State is a testament to Governor Otti’s leadership and policies. The party’s Vice Chairman for the South East, Mr. Ceekey Igara, attributed the party’s growing membership to Governor Otti’s progressive initiatives, urging him to continue his good work. As more politicians join the LP, the party’s chances of making significant gains in the state are increasing.

Implications for Abia Politics

The defection of these major politicians from other parties to the LP could have significant implications for the state’s politics. It may signal a shift in the balance of power, with the LP emerging as a major player in the state’s political landscape. As the LP continues to gain momentum, other parties may need to reassess their strategies and policies to remain relevant in the state.

The Labour Party’s growing membership in Abia State is a testament to Governor Otti’s leadership and policies. As the party continues to attract major politicians, it remains to be seen how this will impact the political landscape in the state. One thing is certain, however: Governor Otti’s administration is gaining momentum, and the Labour Party is poised to make significant gains in the state.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Minister’s U-Turn: FGN-ASUU Agreement Still Binding
Next article
APC says Jonathan can’t unseat Tinubu in 2027
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC says Jonathan can’t unseat Tinubu in 2027

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247 news *APC Douses Jonathan's 2027 Presidential Ambition* The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. According...

Minister’s U-Turn: FGN-ASUU Agreement Still Binding

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247news In a dramatic reversal, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has confirmed that the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities...

“I Have Unconditional Love for Jonathan, So I Won’t Criticise or Comment on His 2027 Speculations — Omokri”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Naija247news Political Desk August 29, 2025 Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has declined to comment on mounting calls for his former principal, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing his personal...

Alibaba’s XuanTie C930 processor boosts China’s chip independence, offering lessons for Nigeria’s tech ambitions

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
LAGOS – Alibaba Group Holding’s new XuanTie C930 processor is injecting fresh momentum into China’s semiconductor industry, highlighting the nation’s push to reduce reliance on Western chipmakers and accelerate AI innovation. For Nigeria, where tech...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC says Jonathan can’t unseat Tinubu in 2027

Politics & Governance 0
30, August 2025/Naija 247 news *APC Douses Jonathan's 2027 Presidential Ambition* The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. According...

Minister’s U-Turn: FGN-ASUU Agreement Still Binding

Education 0
30, August 2025/Naija 247news In a dramatic reversal, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has confirmed that the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities...

“I Have Unconditional Love for Jonathan, So I Won’t Criticise or Comment on His 2027 Speculations — Omokri”

National Politics 0
By Naija247news Political Desk August 29, 2025 Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has declined to comment on mounting calls for his former principal, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing his personal...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp