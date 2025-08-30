Abia gov receives 66 major politicians into Labour Party

30, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a significant boost to the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has welcomed 66 major politicians from different parties into the LP fold. The defectors, who were received in Ukwa West Local Government Area, include prominent figures such as former Deputy Speaker Adinigwe Ugochukwu Nwoke and former Secretary to the Abia State government Ngozi Ulunwa.

The Defection

The politicians, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), expressed their reasons for joining the LP, citing Governor Otti’s achievements and policies. The governor welcomed the new members, urging others who are still doubting to join the Labour Party. He emphasized that his administration is focused on restoring the dignity of Abia people and announced plans to build a mini-stadium in Ukwa West.

Governor Otti’s Message

Governor Otti directed the Mayor to survey and fence the proposed land for the mini-stadium, demonstrating his commitment to developing the area. This development comes on the heels of previous defections to the LP, including former Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu and two Young Progressives Party (YPP) lawmakers, Hon. Fyne Ahuama and Hon. Iheanacho Nwogu.

Growing Support for the Labour Party

The Labour Party’s growing membership in Abia State is a testament to Governor Otti’s leadership and policies. The party’s Vice Chairman for the South East, Mr. Ceekey Igara, attributed the party’s growing membership to Governor Otti’s progressive initiatives, urging him to continue his good work. As more politicians join the LP, the party’s chances of making significant gains in the state are increasing.

Implications for Abia Politics

The defection of these major politicians from other parties to the LP could have significant implications for the state’s politics. It may signal a shift in the balance of power, with the LP emerging as a major player in the state’s political landscape. As the LP continues to gain momentum, other parties may need to reassess their strategies and policies to remain relevant in the state.

The Labour Party’s growing membership in Abia State is a testament to Governor Otti’s leadership and policies. As the party continues to attract major politicians, it remains to be seen how this will impact the political landscape in the state. One thing is certain, however: Governor Otti’s administration is gaining momentum, and the Labour Party is poised to make significant gains in the state.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.