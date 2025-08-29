📰 Naija247News Headlines
Geopolitics

Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Former Vice President Kamala Harris Amid Rising Security Concerns

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Global Desk
Washington D.C. | August 28, 2025

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris, the immediate past Vice President of the United States, in a move critics are describing as politically motivated and potentially dangerous.

According to a letter obtained by CNN, Trump formally ordered the discontinuation of security procedures for Harris beginning September 1, 2025, effectively nullifying a directive by former President Joe Biden that had quietly extended her protection for one additional year beyond the six-month statutory limit.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the letter stated.

Biden’s Extension Overturned

Under U.S. law, former presidents enjoy lifetime Secret Service protection, while vice presidents are only entitled to six months of coverage after leaving office. Biden had extended Harris’ protection amid heightened security risks, but that safeguard is now undone.

The decision coincides with the rollout of Harris’ new memoir, “107 Days”—a book detailing her short-lived presidential run against Trump following Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race.

Security Risks Heightened

Harris, the first woman and first Black woman to serve as Vice President, has faced elevated security concerns, particularly after her Democratic nomination bid. Multiple sources familiar with her security operations said threats intensified both during and after the 2024 elections.

Her senior adviser, Kirsten Allen, expressed gratitude to the Secret Service for its past support but stopped short of addressing Trump’s order.

Critics React: “A Political Retaliation”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, where Harris now resides, condemned the move as an act of political revenge:

“This is another act of retaliation following a long list of firings and revoked security clearances. It puts the former Vice President in danger, and I will work with the Governor to ensure she remains safe.”

Political analysts note that Trump’s administration has engaged in a pattern of retribution against perceived rivals, raising concerns that the revocation could set a dangerous precedent.

Global Implications

For international observers, the episode underscores growing political instability in U.S. governance, with security protections for top officials now appearing vulnerable to partisan battles. In Nigeria and other democracies, analysts say the development highlights how institutional safeguards can be eroded when political vendettas override established security norms.

With Harris set to embark on a nationwide book tour without federal protection, her safety will now depend heavily on state-level security measures and private arrangements.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

