Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs

“Trump Administration Plan to Cap Foreign Student Visas at 4 Years, Limit Journalists to 240-Day Stay”

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Foreign students and international journalists in the United States may soon face stricter limits on their length of stay, following a revived immigration proposal by the Donald Trump administration.

According to a Wednesday statement by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the draft regulation aims to curb what it described as “visa abuse” and enhance the agency’s ability to “properly vet” visitors.

Four-Year Cap for Students

If finalised, the rule would replace the current “duration of status” system—which allows international students to remain in the US as long as they are enrolled—with a fixed four-year cap.
DHS argues that some students have exploited the system by becoming “forever students,” perpetually enrolled in higher education courses to remain in the country.

“For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the U.S. virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing taxpayers untold amounts of money, and disadvantaging U.S. citizens,” a DHS spokesperson said.

The department claims the new rule will “end the abuse once and for all”, ensuring that foreign students’ stays are more strictly monitored.

Journalists Face 240-Day Limit

The proposed rule would also affect foreign journalists on I visas, who previously had no fixed maximum stay. Their presence in the US was tied to the length of their assignment or employment.

Under the Trump-era proposal, international reporters would instead be limited to an initial stay of 240 days, with the possibility of one extension of up to another 240 days, provided it does not exceed the length of their assignment.

DHS maintains that the changes would improve oversight by making it easier to access necessary information about foreign nationals in the country.

A Controversial Policy Revived

Originally introduced in 2020 under President Trump, the regulation was withdrawn by the Biden administration in 2021 after widespread opposition from universities, international press associations, and immigrant-rights groups.

Critics argued that the rule would disrupt academic continuity, discourage foreign talent from studying in the US, and undermine press freedom. Universities also warned that reduced flexibility would make America less competitive against countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia, which actively court international students.

Now revived, the measure signals the Trump administration’s continued hardline stance on immigration, even as the country faces ongoing debates over national security, economic competitiveness, and freedom of the press.

