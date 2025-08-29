Tinubu Justifies Frequent Foreign Trips, Says Each Visit Aims at Nigeria’s Economic Growth

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again defended his frequent international travels, asserting that every handshake and meeting he engages in abroad is strategically aimed at fostering economic prosperity for Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that Tinubu made these remarks during a public address while responding to critics who have raised concerns over the frequency and cost of his trips since assuming office in May 2023. The president insisted that each trip is part of a broader plan to attract foreign investment, build diplomatic partnerships, and reposition Nigeria as a viable player in the global economy.

According to Naija247news, Tinubu emphasized that the results of these trips may not be immediately visible but are foundational to long-term gains. He stated, “Every handshake I make, every meeting I attend, is for the future of our nation. It is for economic growth, job creation, and national stability.”

Naija247news understands that Tinubu has visited several key countries since taking office, including France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, India, and the United States, where he has met with government officials, global business leaders, and multilateral organizations to discuss bilateral relations and investment opportunities.

In defense of his administration’s diplomatic strategy, the president added that Nigeria cannot afford isolation in an increasingly globalized world. He argued that active engagement is essential to secure vital economic and security partnerships.

Naija247news reports that critics have raised concerns about the costs associated with these trips, especially amid Nigeria’s economic challenges marked by inflation, currency devaluation, and widespread hardship. Some political analysts and opposition figures have questioned the tangible outcomes of these engagements.

However, Tinubu maintained that these international outreach efforts are already yielding early wins. Naija247news gathered that agreements on infrastructure development, energy, agriculture, and technology are in various stages of implementation, while several multinational companies have pledged to expand their operations in Nigeria.

The president concluded by calling for patience from Nigerians, assuring the public that his government is committed to transparency and that the benefits of these engagements will soon become evident.

Naija247news understands that Tinubu’s latest remarks are part of a broader push by the presidency to counter narratives suggesting mismanagement and lack of direction in foreign policy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.