TIME100 AI 2025: Nigeria’s Bosun Tijani Named Among World’s Most Influential in Artificial Intelligence

Abuja, Nigeria — Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, has been named among the TIME100 Most Influential People in AI for 2025, a recognition that places Nigeria at the heart of the global artificial intelligence conversation.

The prestigious list, unveiled by TIME Magazine on Thursday, celebrates innovators, leaders, and thinkers shaping the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Tijani joins global heavyweights such as Elon Musk (xAI), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Matthew Prince (Cloudflare), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and Andy Jassy (Amazon).

Nigeria’s AI Journey Gains Global Spotlight

Reacting via his official X handle, Tijani described the honour as “a reflection of the collective effort of innovators and partners who believe in the potential of AI to transform societies.”

Over the last two years, Nigeria has taken significant steps in AI development under Tijani’s leadership, notably through the National AI Strategy (NAIS) — co-created with over 120 Nigerian experts across the globe. The strategy emphasizes responsible AI adoption in healthcare, agriculture, education, and financial inclusion.

“With support from partners such as Google and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, we are scaling mature AI solutions developed by Nigerian innovators by providing mentorship, resources, and support to translate ideas into impact,” Tijani stated.

Building a Sustainable AI Ecosystem

The minister highlighted initiatives such as the AI Collective, a research-driven community supported by Luminate Group, and the AI Trust, a body of national leaders tasked with driving sustainable investments in AI.

“These frameworks will ensure Nigeria continues to prioritize AI development while promoting inclusivity and trust,” Tijani noted, stressing that the recognition further positions Nigeria as a potential global leader in responsible and inclusive AI innovation.

Towards Tinubu’s $1 Trillion Economy Vision

Tijani reiterated his commitment to leveraging AI as a driver of innovation, productivity, and economic expansion, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy.

“Our commitment is to ensure that AI drives innovation and contributes to building the future we envision for Nigeria,” he added.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.