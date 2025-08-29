NNPP’s Idahosa Makes Shocking Claim About Nigeria’s Political Parties

29, August 2025/Naija 247news

Archbishop Isaac Idahosa, the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has sparked controversy with a recent statement that has left many Nigerians stunned. Speaking at the party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja, Idahosa claimed that there are only two political parties in Nigeria that matter, and he credited Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s presidential candidate, with “circumcising” him politically.

According to Idahosa, Kwankwaso’s leadership has brought focus and reliance to the NNPP, and he praised the former governor of Kano State for his credibility and integrity. Idahosa’s comments come as the NNPP is gearing up for the 2027 general elections, with Kwankwaso’s name being touted as a potential presidential candidate. While some have speculated about Kwankwaso’s future plans, including a possible return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the NNPP stalwart has expressed openness to discussions with other parties or individuals ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Implications of Idahosa’s Statement

Idahosa’s assertion that there are only two political parties in Nigeria that matter is likely to be seen as a reflection of the NNPP’s confidence in its own abilities and its determination to make a strong showing in the 2027 elections. The statement may also be interpreted as a call to other political parties to take the NNPP seriously and consider potential alliances or collaborations.

Idahosa’s assertion that there are only two political parties in Nigeria that matter is a bold claim, and one that is likely to spark debate across the country’s political landscape. As the NNPP continues to position itself for the 2027 elections, it will be interesting to see how the party’s leadership navigates the complex web of alliances and rivalries that define Nigerian politics. One thing is certain, however: the NNPP is determined to make its presence felt in the years leading up to the next general elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.