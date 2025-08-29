📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

NNPP Open to Discussions Ahead of 2027 Elections

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with other parties, individuals, or coalitions ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to the party’s National Leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP is open to exploring opportunities that could benefit Nigerians.

Kwankwaso’s Stance

Kwankwaso made it clear that the NNPP is not tied to any particular alliance or agreement, stating, “If you want us to work together, okay, fine, let’s talk. We are ready to talk to anybody who wants us to work together for 2027.” He emphasized that the party is not in a hurry to enter into any agreement, adding that “we are not in a hurry.”

Collective Decision-Making

The NNPP leader assured that any future negotiations or alliances would involve all party members collectively, not just a few individuals. This approach is expected to ensure that the party’s interests are represented and its members are on the same page.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The NNPP’s openness to discussions could have significant implications for the 2027 elections. With possibilities ranging from joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forming a coalition with other parties or contesting independently, the NNPP’s decision will be closely watched by political analysts and stakeholders.

The NNPP’s willingness to engage in discussions ahead of the 2027 elections demonstrates the party’s commitment to exploring opportunities that could benefit Nigerians. As the party navigates the complex landscape of Nigerian politics, its decision will likely have far-reaching consequences for the country’s electoral process.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Controversy Trails Governor Radda’s Plan to Spend ₦1 Billion on Cemetery Renovation in Katsina
Next article
INEC Sets the Record Straight on Osun Voter Registration Figures
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC Sets the Record Straight on Osun Voter Registration Figures

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come out to defend the voter registration figures in Osun State, dismissing concerns raised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as baseless. According...

Controversy Trails Governor Radda’s Plan to Spend ₦1 Billion on Cemetery Renovation in Katsina

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has stirred public debate following the state government's decision to allocate approximately ₦1 billion for the renovation and upgrading of cemeteries across the state. Naija247news gathered...

ADC’s Fading Momentum: Opposition Leaders’ Delay Sparks Concern

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing a major setback as top opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, delay joining the party. Despite the ADC's adoption as the...

Kwankwaso Refutes Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Commitment to NNPP

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dispelled widespread speculation about his alleged plan to...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

INEC Sets the Record Straight on Osun Voter Registration Figures

INEC & Election News 0
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come out to defend the voter registration figures in Osun State, dismissing concerns raised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as baseless. According...

Controversy Trails Governor Radda’s Plan to Spend ₦1 Billion on Cemetery Renovation in Katsina

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has stirred public debate following the state government's decision to allocate approximately ₦1 billion for the renovation and upgrading of cemeteries across the state. Naija247news gathered...

ADC’s Fading Momentum: Opposition Leaders’ Delay Sparks Concern

Politics & Governance 0
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing a major setback as top opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, delay joining the party. Despite the ADC's adoption as the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp