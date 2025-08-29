NNPP Open to Discussions Ahead of 2027 Elections

29, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with other parties, individuals, or coalitions ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to the party’s National Leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP is open to exploring opportunities that could benefit Nigerians.

Kwankwaso’s Stance

Kwankwaso made it clear that the NNPP is not tied to any particular alliance or agreement, stating, “If you want us to work together, okay, fine, let’s talk. We are ready to talk to anybody who wants us to work together for 2027.” He emphasized that the party is not in a hurry to enter into any agreement, adding that “we are not in a hurry.”

Collective Decision-Making

The NNPP leader assured that any future negotiations or alliances would involve all party members collectively, not just a few individuals. This approach is expected to ensure that the party’s interests are represented and its members are on the same page.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The NNPP’s openness to discussions could have significant implications for the 2027 elections. With possibilities ranging from joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forming a coalition with other parties or contesting independently, the NNPP’s decision will be closely watched by political analysts and stakeholders.

The NNPP’s willingness to engage in discussions ahead of the 2027 elections demonstrates the party’s commitment to exploring opportunities that could benefit Nigerians. As the party navigates the complex landscape of Nigerian politics, its decision will likely have far-reaching consequences for the country’s electoral process.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.