National Politics

Kwankwaso Refutes Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Commitment to NNPP

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dispelled widespread speculation about his alleged plan to dump the party. He categorically stated that he has no intention of leaving the NNPP, reiterating his unwavering loyalty and commitment to the party’s mission and vision.

Naija247news gathered that the rumour of Kwankwaso’s purported defection had been circulating across political circles and media platforms, sparking concerns among party supporters and stakeholders. However, the NNPP chieftain has come forward to clarify the situation, insisting that he remains a devoted member of the party he helped revive.

Naija247news understands that Kwankwaso, while addressing party faithful and reporters during a political gathering, emphasized the need to strengthen the NNPP rather than allow internal divisions to derail its progress. He described the defection rumours as “mischievous attempts” by political opponents to destabilize the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The NNPP is our project, and we are not leaving it for anyone,” Kwankwaso declared, adding that the party remains the only credible alternative for Nigerians yearning for genuine change.

According to Naija247news, Kwankwaso also used the opportunity to urge members of the party across the nation to remain focused and united. He charged party leaders to intensify grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation efforts to grow the NNPP’s base in preparation for future elections.

Naija247news gathered that following the party’s remarkable showing in the 2023 elections, where it emerged as one of the top contenders, internal wrangling and leadership tussles began to threaten its cohesion. Kwankwaso’s recent reaffirmation of loyalty is seen by analysts as a strategic move to rebuild internal trust and project stability.

Naija247news reports that political observers believe Kwankwaso’s political influence, especially in the Northern region, continues to be a significant asset to the NNPP. His reassurance could potentially calm frayed nerves and redirect the party’s focus towards national relevance.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

