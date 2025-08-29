📰 Naija247News Headlines
INEC & Election News

INEC Sets the Record Straight on Osun Voter Registration Figures

29, August 2025

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come out to defend the voter registration figures in Osun State, dismissing concerns raised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as baseless. According to INEC, the registration numbers are not unusual and are consistent with patterns observed in previous exercises.

INEC’s Explanation

INEC explained that Osun State had previously led in the number of registrants during the 2021 online pre-registration exercise, with 154,893 pre-registrations in the second week and over 708,000 registrations by April 2022. The commission cited publicly available records from previous exercises to support its claim that Osun’s early lead is not unusual. INEC urged citizens to rely on authentic and verifiable data when making public comments, rather than speculating based on conjecture.

ADC’s Concerns

The ADC, along with the Forum of Progressive Political Parties (FPPP), had demanded a forensic audit of the voter registration figures in Osun State, citing suspicions of compromise and unrealistic numbers. They questioned how Osun State, with allegedly low internet penetration, could register close to 300,000 persons in less than 30 days. However, INEC’s explanation seems to have put these concerns to rest.

INEC’s response to the ADC’s concerns is a welcome development, as it provides clarity on the voter registration process in Osun State. The commission’s emphasis on relying on authentic data is also a reminder of the importance of fact-checking in public discourse. With the 2027 elections approaching, it’s essential for all stakeholders to work together to ensure a credible and transparent electoral process.

NNPP Open to Discussions Ahead of 2027 Elections
