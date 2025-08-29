GTCO Injects N365.85bn Into GTBank to Meet CBN Capital Rules, Fuel Expansion Drive

By Naija247news Business Desk

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has fortified the capital base of its flagship banking subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank), with a fresh equity injection of N365.85 billion, a move that places the lender in strong alignment with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new minimum capital requirements.

In a regulatory filing to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Friday, GTCO confirmed that the capital raise was executed through the issuance and allotment of 6.99 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, made by the bank and subscribed fully by the holding company. The transaction formed part of GTCO’s two-phased equity capital programme approved at its 2024 Annual General Meeting and implemented under regulatory clearance.

As a result of this capitalisation, GTBank’s paid-up share capital has surged from N138.19 billion to N504.04 billion, a fourfold increase that secures its standing as one of Nigeria’s most adequately capitalised banks. Importantly, GTCO retained 100% ownership of the bank, while confirming that none of its directors held any direct or indirect interest in the newly allotted shares.

Strategic positioning ahead of banking sector shake-up

The fresh injection comes as Nigerian banks race to meet the CBN’s recapitalisation directive, which mandates international-authorised banks to shore up their capital to N500 billion by 2026. GTBank is now among the first tier-1 lenders to comfortably hit the threshold, giving it a competitive edge as weaker rivals scramble for capital through rights issues, private placements, or mergers.

Industry watchers note that this positions GTBank not just for compliance, but also for strategic expansion, especially as the Nigerian financial landscape braces for consolidation reminiscent of the 2005 Soludo-era reforms that redefined the sector.

Deployment of fresh equity

According to GTCO, the funds will be channelled towards:

• Branch network expansion to capture underserved markets.

• Growth of its loan and investment securities portfolio to strengthen earnings.

• Technology upgrades to deepen digital banking and enhance cyber resilience.

The bank also stated that it will leverage its stronger balance sheet to tap into emerging opportunities in Nigeria and across its regional footprint, which includes operations in West and East Africa, as well as a presence in the United Kingdom.

Market impact and investor confidence

The capital raise underscores GTCO’s financial discipline and investor confidence, coming just weeks after the company’s shares surged to N122 per share on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting international appetite for the stock despite macroeconomic headwinds in Nigeria.

Analysts suggest that GTBank’s strengthened capital base could translate into increased lending capacity for critical sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and SMEs, potentially boosting Nigeria’s broader economic recovery efforts.

With this injection, GTCO has effectively drawn a line in the sand, signalling its readiness to remain a dominant player in Nigeria’s evolving banking sector, while setting the pace for peers ahead of the CBN’s 2026 deadline.

