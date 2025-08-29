FirstBank Hits ₦1 Trillion Digital Loan Milestone, Heralding a New Era of Inclusive Lending in Nigeria

By Naija247news Business Desk

August 29, 2025

For decades, Nigeria’s credit system posed a formidable challenge for small businesses and low-income earners. Traditional banks demanded collaterals, guarantors, and endless paperwork, effectively shutting out a large segment of the population, particularly those working in the informal economy. FirstBank of Nigeria has flipped this narrative with its innovative digital lending model, eliminating collateral requirements and reducing loan approval times from weeks to under five minutes.

Loans now flow seamlessly through multiple channels, including USSD (*894#), FirstMobile, LitApp, and the FirstMonie agent network, reaching market traders, civil servants, rural farmers, and everyday Nigerians.

From bold experiment to ₦1 trillion achievement

When FirstBank disbursed its first instant digital loan in August 2019, the initiative seemed like a bold experiment in tech-driven finance. Today, just six years later, the 131-year-old institution has announced cumulative digital loan disbursements exceeding ₦1 trillion, setting a new benchmark for retail digital lending in Nigeria. This milestone reflects a fundamental shift in the way Nigerians—salary earners, entrepreneurs, and the financially excluded—access credit.

Over 1.5 million unique borrowers have benefitted from FirstBank’s digital platforms. For a banking system historically constrained by bureaucracy and rigid risk models, collateral-free, instant loans have become a transformative tool for millions who were once sidelined.

AI and data-driven credit for the underserved

FirstBank’s digital lending ecosystem leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to assess high-risk segments that conventional credit scoring often overlooks. Through products like FirstAdvance (salary earners), FirstCredit (informal workers), and Agent Credit (micro-businesses via the FirstMonie Agent network), the bank is meeting people where they are, providing access to credit with speed, transparency, and fairness.

With over 40% of Nigerian adults still underbanked or unbanked, FirstBank’s approach addresses a longstanding gap. Access to credit has historically been restricted not because Nigerians lack repayment capacity but because traditional banking models could not capture the realities of informal sector income.

Empowering MSMEs and grassroots economies

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) contribute nearly 50% of Nigeria’s GDP and employ over 80% of the labor force. Yet access to formal credit remains a significant constraint. Agent Credit enables small traders, artisans, and shopkeepers—many located far from bank branches—to access quick, affordable capital, empowering them to grow businesses, meet unexpected demands, and stabilize local markets.

The impact extends beyond Nigeria. Across Africa, an estimated 350 million adults lack formal financial services. FirstBank’s model offers a blueprint for other African banks, showing how digital platforms, agent networks, and behavioral data can bridge the financial inclusion gap.

Digital lending as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economy

FirstBank’s milestone reflects the broader evolution of Nigeria’s digital economy. While mobile banking and agent networks have increased financial access over the past decade, lending remained cautious due to default risk, weak identification systems, and limited credit histories. By leveraging data aggregation, alternative credit scoring, and AI-driven risk assessment, FirstBank is unlocking new ways to lend responsibly at scale.

However, scaling digital credit also requires balancing innovation with customer protection and sustainability. Lessons from Kenya, where rapid digital loan growth raised concerns about over-indebtedness and predatory practices, highlight the need for robust safeguards. FirstBank uses AI not only for approvals but also for proactive risk management, minimizing defaults while nurturing responsible repayment behavior.

A competitive and cultural shift

Many fintech lenders offer fast, collateral-free loans but are often limited by exploitative interest rates and regulatory challenges. FirstBank, with its nationwide presence, strong balance sheet, and established reputation, blends fintech agility with institutional trust. The N1 trillion milestone demonstrates the bank’s ability to serve Nigerians efficiently while maintaining credibility and reliability.

Culturally, the model is reshaping how Nigerians relate to traditional banks. Loans are now accessible through smartphones or basic feature phones, embedded in everyday financial activity. For customers, banking is no longer intimidating or exclusionary; it has become a practical tool for everyday life, whether for school fees, working capital, or household needs.

Broad economic ripple effects

The impact of FirstBank’s digital lending extends beyond individual borrowers. Traders can restock quickly, farmers purchase inputs when needed, and artisans meet unexpected orders. These micro-level effects, when aggregated, stimulate local economies, improve market liquidity, and support informal sectors that drive much of Nigeria’s economic activity.

Sustaining momentum

As FirstBank celebrates this historic achievement, it also confronts the responsibilities that come with scale. Digital lending is not merely a product line; it is a public utility shaping financial security for millions. Continuous innovation, customer empowerment, and adherence to responsible lending principles will be critical to maintaining this momentum.

With ₦1 trillion disbursed and counting, FirstBank has demonstrated that financial inclusion is not just aspirational—it is actionable, measurable, and transformative. By leveraging technology, data, and human-centric design, the bank is helping to write a new chapter for Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.