AnalysisImmigration & Residency

FG Approves New Passport Fees: 32-Page Now ₦100,000, 64-Page ₦200,000

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja – The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved a revision of passport application fees, effective September 1, 2025, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced on Thursday.

According to A.S. Akinlabi, NIS spokesman, the increase applies only to passport applications processed within Nigeria. Fees for Nigerians abroad remain unchanged.

New Passport Fee Structure in Nigeria
• 32-page passport (5-year validity): ₦100,000
• 64-page passport (10-year validity): ₦200,000

For Nigerians living abroad, the fees stay at:
• 32-page passport: $150
• 64-page passport: $230

Reason for the Increase

The Immigration Service explained that the adjustment is necessary to protect the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

“The review, which only affects passport applications made in Nigeria, now sets a new fee threshold for 32-page with 5-year validity at ₦100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at ₦200,000,” Akinlabi said.

The NIS emphasized its commitment to efficient and secure service delivery, balancing accessibility with the rising costs of providing high-quality travel documents.

Public Reaction and Economic Considerations

The increase comes amid elevated living costs and persistent inflationary pressures, sparking public debate over affordability. Analysts warn that higher fees may impact demand, especially for families and individuals seeking international travel or migration opportunities.

This adjustment is part of ongoing efforts by the Nigerian government to modernize passport services, improve efficiency, and ensure the security of travel documents for all citizens.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

