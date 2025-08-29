📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Explainer: What to Know About Nigeria’s Amnesty for Visa Overstays

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Staff Writer
August 28, 2025 | Abuja

Nigeria has rolled out a new digital amnesty program for foreigners who have overstayed their visas. The government says the initiative is meant to clean up immigration records, boost national security, and end corruption in visa processing. Here’s what you need to know:

1. What is the amnesty about?
The amnesty allows foreigners living in Nigeria on expired visas or permits to update their status through a new online portal. Instead of facing fines immediately, they can apply for a Stay Permit and regularize their stay without penalty during the grace period.

2. How long does the amnesty last?
The window runs until July 31, 2025. From August 1, enforcement will begin with automatic penalties for overstayers.

3. What happens after August 1?
From August 1, 2025:
• Overstay beyond six months → 5-year re-entry ban
• Overstay beyond one year → 10-year re-entry ban
• Daily fines of $15 per day may also apply for short-term overstays.

4. Who does it affect?
The amnesty is open to:
• Holders of expired Visa-on-Arrival permits
• Holders of expired single-entry or multiple-entry visas
• Foreign residents with lapsed CERPAC (residency cards) or Temporary Work Permits

5. How do you apply?
Foreign nationals log into the Nigeria Immigration Service amnesty portal, fill out their details, and request a Stay Permit online. The system eliminates the need for middlemen and manual paperwork.

6. Why is Nigeria doing this now?
• To digitize immigration and remove corruption tied to manual records.
• To save nearly ₦1 billion annually previously spent on paper archiving.
• To protect national security by cleaning up undocumented overstays.
• To align with global best practices, as many countries, including the U.S., Canada, and EU states, enforce strict visa overstay rules.

7. How serious is Nigeria about enforcement?
Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has warned that there will be “no excuses, only enforcement” after July 31. Immigration officers have also been directed to enforce penalties without waivers.

8. How big is the overstay problem?
Nigeria has not published official nationwide figures, but immigration analysts estimate tens of thousands of overstayers, especially in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

Comparative data shows Nigerians abroad also face overstay problems — U.S. figures for 2022 recorded a 20.9% overstay rate among Nigerian visitors, one of the world’s highest. Experts say this suggests reciprocal trends inside Nigeria as well.

9. What’s next for Nigeria’s immigration system?
Beyond the amnesty, Nigeria has already digitized:
• Passport applications (since January 2024)
• e-Visa system (launched in 2024)
• e-CERPAC and e-Temporary Work Permit
• Digital border entry/exit cards
• e-Gates at major airports

Together, these reforms mark Nigeria’s most ambitious immigration modernization in decades.

Bottom line
If you are a foreign national living in Nigeria with an expired visa, the message is clear: regularize your stay before July 31, or face bans and penalties from August 1.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Uncertainty Grips NTA Over Unconfirmed Leadership Shake-Up
Next article
Tinubu Justifies Frequent Foreign Trips, Says Each Visit Aims at Nigeria’s Economic Growth
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC Sets the Record Straight on Osun Voter Registration Figures

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come out to defend the voter registration figures in Osun State, dismissing concerns raised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as baseless. According...

NNPP Open to Discussions Ahead of 2027 Elections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with other parties, individuals, or coalitions ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to the party's...

Controversy Trails Governor Radda’s Plan to Spend ₦1 Billion on Cemetery Renovation in Katsina

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has stirred public debate following the state government's decision to allocate approximately ₦1 billion for the renovation and upgrading of cemeteries across the state. Naija247news gathered...

ADC’s Fading Momentum: Opposition Leaders’ Delay Sparks Concern

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing a major setback as top opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, delay joining the party. Despite the ADC's adoption as the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

INEC Sets the Record Straight on Osun Voter Registration Figures

INEC & Election News 0
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come out to defend the voter registration figures in Osun State, dismissing concerns raised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as baseless. According...

NNPP Open to Discussions Ahead of 2027 Elections

Politics & Governance 0
29, August 2025/Naija 247 news The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with other parties, individuals, or coalitions ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to the party's...

Controversy Trails Governor Radda’s Plan to Spend ₦1 Billion on Cemetery Renovation in Katsina

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has stirred public debate following the state government's decision to allocate approximately ₦1 billion for the renovation and upgrading of cemeteries across the state. Naija247news gathered...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp