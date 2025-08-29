Explainer: What to Know About Nigeria’s Amnesty for Visa Overstays

By Naija247news Staff Writer

August 28, 2025 | Abuja

Nigeria has rolled out a new digital amnesty program for foreigners who have overstayed their visas. The government says the initiative is meant to clean up immigration records, boost national security, and end corruption in visa processing. Here’s what you need to know:

1. What is the amnesty about?

The amnesty allows foreigners living in Nigeria on expired visas or permits to update their status through a new online portal. Instead of facing fines immediately, they can apply for a Stay Permit and regularize their stay without penalty during the grace period.

2. How long does the amnesty last?

The window runs until July 31, 2025. From August 1, enforcement will begin with automatic penalties for overstayers.

3. What happens after August 1?

From August 1, 2025:

• Overstay beyond six months → 5-year re-entry ban

• Overstay beyond one year → 10-year re-entry ban

• Daily fines of $15 per day may also apply for short-term overstays.

4. Who does it affect?

The amnesty is open to:

• Holders of expired Visa-on-Arrival permits

• Holders of expired single-entry or multiple-entry visas

• Foreign residents with lapsed CERPAC (residency cards) or Temporary Work Permits

5. How do you apply?

Foreign nationals log into the Nigeria Immigration Service amnesty portal, fill out their details, and request a Stay Permit online. The system eliminates the need for middlemen and manual paperwork.

6. Why is Nigeria doing this now?

• To digitize immigration and remove corruption tied to manual records.

• To save nearly ₦1 billion annually previously spent on paper archiving.

• To protect national security by cleaning up undocumented overstays.

• To align with global best practices, as many countries, including the U.S., Canada, and EU states, enforce strict visa overstay rules.

7. How serious is Nigeria about enforcement?

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has warned that there will be “no excuses, only enforcement” after July 31. Immigration officers have also been directed to enforce penalties without waivers.

8. How big is the overstay problem?

Nigeria has not published official nationwide figures, but immigration analysts estimate tens of thousands of overstayers, especially in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

Comparative data shows Nigerians abroad also face overstay problems — U.S. figures for 2022 recorded a 20.9% overstay rate among Nigerian visitors, one of the world’s highest. Experts say this suggests reciprocal trends inside Nigeria as well.

9. What’s next for Nigeria’s immigration system?

Beyond the amnesty, Nigeria has already digitized:

• Passport applications (since January 2024)

• e-Visa system (launched in 2024)

• e-CERPAC and e-Temporary Work Permit

• Digital border entry/exit cards

• e-Gates at major airports

Together, these reforms mark Nigeria’s most ambitious immigration modernization in decades.

Bottom line

If you are a foreign national living in Nigeria with an expired visa, the message is clear: regularize your stay before July 31, or face bans and penalties from August 1.

