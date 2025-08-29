Egusi Seeds Orbit Earth: Could Nigeria’s Favorite Soup Reach the Moon and Mars?

By Naija247news – August 28, 2025

Lagos/Florida – Egusi soup, a beloved staple of Nigerian cuisine, may one day grace the tables of astronauts living on the Moon or Mars. This vision took a step closer to reality after egusi seeds orbited the Earth for seven days aboard a NASA capsule and returned to researchers for study.

The seeds were launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on August 1 as part of a global effort to study how foods react to the extreme conditions of space. Packed into specialised test tubes, the Nigerian seeds travelled alongside heritage seeds from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Armenia, and Pakistan.

“The goal is that in the next couple of decades, when people are living on the Moon, on Mars, and they’re looking at growing food… foods that are native to Africa would be part of that,” said Temidayo Oniosun, the Nigerian entrepreneur who selected the seeds for the mission.

Oniosun, founder of Space in Africa, added,

“Even in 50 years’ time, if Africans are living on the Moon, we want them to be growing and planting egusi. Egusi is the seed that tells our story.”

Why Egusi Matters for Space Nutrition

Egusi seeds are rich in protein and culturally significant, making them an ideal candidate for long-term space missions. Researchers aim to understand how space travel affects seeds at a genetic level, determining whether they retain their nutritional value, growth patterns, and resilience.

“Being able to grow their own, let’s say, lettuce, tomatoes, or melons in space, is not only important for nutrition, for their health, but also it has psychological effects when you eat a melon that is fresh versus something that is processed,” said University of Florida scientist Wagner Vendrame, part of the research team.

Science Meets Culture

Oniosun handpicked the egusi seeds from markets in Oyo State, Nigeria, citing not only their nutritional properties but also their cultural symbolism. “Everybody in Nigeria eats egusi, and even other people in some West African countries and Africans in the diaspora identify with it,” he said.

Next Steps for Space Agriculture

The seeds are now being distributed to scientists for in vitro propagation and study, with a focus on any genetic changes triggered by orbit. Researchers hope to determine whether future astronauts could grow familiar, nutritious foods like egusi in space habitats, enhancing both dietary health and psychological well-being on long-duration missions.

This experiment marks a unique intersection of African heritage and space science, highlighting how cultural identity and nutrition may shape the next frontier of human exploration.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.