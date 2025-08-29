Controversy Trails Governor Radda’s Plan to Spend ₦1 Billion on Cemetery Renovation in Katsina

Naija247news reports that Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has stirred public debate following the state government’s decision to allocate approximately ₦1 billion for the renovation and upgrading of cemeteries across the state.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made during a recent stakeholders’ meeting, where officials of the Katsina State Ministry for Environment outlined the plan as part of Governor Radda’s broader urban renewal and sanitation agenda. The project reportedly aims to improve the condition of burial grounds, provide modern facilities such as perimeter fencing, access roads, water supply, and improved landscaping for major cemeteries.

Naija247news understands that the proposed amount has triggered mixed reactions among residents, civil society organisations, and political commentators, with some describing the move as a misplacement of priorities in a state grappling with critical issues such as insecurity, poverty, poor infrastructure, and inadequate healthcare services.

According to Naija247news, Katsina State currently faces escalating security challenges, particularly in rural communities where banditry and kidnapping have disrupted normal life. Critics argue that the funds could have been better utilised to strengthen security measures, support internally displaced persons, or enhance the educational and health sectors.

Defending the initiative, state officials claimed that many cemeteries in Katsina are in a state of disrepair, lacking basic infrastructure and dignity for the dead. Naija247news reports that the government considers the renovation a necessary gesture of respect for cultural and religious values deeply held by the people of Katsina State.

Naija247news gathered that part of the funds will be used for the construction of walkways, improved drainage systems, solar-powered lighting, and enhanced security at major burial sites across the 34 local government areas. The project will also reportedly create temporary jobs for local artisans and labourers during its implementation phase.

Naija247news understands that this project is part of the Governor’s promise to invest in all sectors of human life, even in death — as stated during his campaign trail. However, analysts believe that unless the administration strikes a balance between symbolic projects and pressing socio-economic needs, public support could begin to dwindle.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.