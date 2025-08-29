📰 Naija247News Headlines
Epidemic Watch

Cholera Outbreak in Zamfara Claims 8 Lives, Infects Over 200 Amid Banditry Crisis

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Abuja/Zamfara – At least eight people have died and over 200 others infected in a cholera outbreak affecting 11 communities in Bukkuyum district, Zamfara State, local officials and residents confirmed on Thursday. Limited healthcare access and persistent insecurity are worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Cholera, a water-borne disease, is not uncommon in Nigeria, particularly in areas where clean water is scarce. Rural settlements and urban slums remain highly vulnerable.

Communities Overwhelmed

Rural communities including Nasarawa-Burkullu, Gurusu, and Adabka are struggling to cope, with many patients treated at home due to a shortage of primary healthcare facilities.

“We have over 21 patients presently admitted, although three died due to delays in reaching Nasarawa General Hospital,” said Muhammad Jibci, village head of Gurusu.

Residents report that insecurity is a major barrier to seeking care. Ya’u Umar, another community member, said,

“We don’t have medicine or drips. Bandits prevent us from going to the city.”

Insecurity Exacerbates Health Crisis

Zamfara has become a hotspot for armed bandit attacks, with gangs abducting villagers, extorting farming communities, and making travel perilous. Rising violence has disrupted both healthcare access and farming, compounding the outbreak’s effects.

Call for Urgent Action

Federal lawmaker Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi urged immediate intervention from both the Zamfara government and international NGOs, warning that delays would cost more lives, especially among women and children. He called for the rapid deployment of emergency response teams and cholera treatment centres.

As of Thursday, Zamfara health authorities have not released an official statement on the outbreak.

The situation underscores the dangerous intersection of public health crises and armed insecurity, leaving rural populations particularly exposed to preventable diseases.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

