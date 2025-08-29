Cholera Outbreak in Zamfara Claims 8 Lives, Infects Over 200 Amid Banditry Crisis

Abuja/Zamfara – At least eight people have died and over 200 others infected in a cholera outbreak affecting 11 communities in Bukkuyum district, Zamfara State, local officials and residents confirmed on Thursday. Limited healthcare access and persistent insecurity are worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Cholera, a water-borne disease, is not uncommon in Nigeria, particularly in areas where clean water is scarce. Rural settlements and urban slums remain highly vulnerable.

Communities Overwhelmed

Rural communities including Nasarawa-Burkullu, Gurusu, and Adabka are struggling to cope, with many patients treated at home due to a shortage of primary healthcare facilities.

“We have over 21 patients presently admitted, although three died due to delays in reaching Nasarawa General Hospital,” said Muhammad Jibci, village head of Gurusu.

Residents report that insecurity is a major barrier to seeking care. Ya’u Umar, another community member, said,

“We don’t have medicine or drips. Bandits prevent us from going to the city.”

Insecurity Exacerbates Health Crisis

Zamfara has become a hotspot for armed bandit attacks, with gangs abducting villagers, extorting farming communities, and making travel perilous. Rising violence has disrupted both healthcare access and farming, compounding the outbreak’s effects.

Call for Urgent Action

Federal lawmaker Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi urged immediate intervention from both the Zamfara government and international NGOs, warning that delays would cost more lives, especially among women and children. He called for the rapid deployment of emergency response teams and cholera treatment centres.

As of Thursday, Zamfara health authorities have not released an official statement on the outbreak.

The situation underscores the dangerous intersection of public health crises and armed insecurity, leaving rural populations particularly exposed to preventable diseases.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.