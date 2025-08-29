China Gives Nigeria $1 Million to Support Flood Relief in Northern States

Abuja – The Federal Government of Nigeria has secured a $1 million grant from China to support ongoing flood relief operations in Northern Nigeria, officials announced during a signing ceremony in Abuja. The funding comes through an Exchange of Notes (E/N) agreement between the two countries.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, who described the grant as a timely and generous intervention for communities affected by severe flooding.

“This gesture reflects the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and China, built on mutual respect, cooperation, and a shared vision for sustainable development,” the Minister said.

The Minister assured that the funds would be managed transparently, with oversight by relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). A joint monitoring and evaluation mechanism with the Chinese Embassy will ensure accountability and measurable impact.

Relief and Reconstruction Goals

The grant is intended to complement Nigeria’s existing relief efforts, helping to restore livelihoods and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the hardest-hit areas. It also underscores China’s deepening partnership with Nigeria across sectors including infrastructure, trade, agriculture, and technology.

China Reaffirms Solidarity

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, You Dunhai, reaffirmed China’s solidarity with Nigeria, especially in times of crisis. Speaking on his one-year anniversary in the country, he highlighted progress in bilateral relations, strengthened by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China in September 2024.

Ambassador You emphasized developments in trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, and multilateral cooperation, while reaffirming China’s commitment to Nigeria. He also referenced President Xi Jinping’s June 2025 announcement granting zero-tariff access to all African exports, including Nigeria’s, as part of efforts to boost continental economic growth and job creation.

“China-Nigeria relations are grounded in mutual respect, equality, and shared development goals,” the Ambassador said, expressing condolences over the recent devastating floods in Nigeria and noting China’s own experiences with flooding challenges.

The grant marks another milestone in the Nigeria-China partnership, highlighting the growing role of international collaboration in disaster response and sustainable development initiatives across Africa.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.