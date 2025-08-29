📰 Naija247News Headlines
Apetumodu of Ipetumodu Sentenced to 56 Months in U.S. Prison Over $4.4M COVID-19 Relief Fraud

By: Naija247news

Date:

Osun/Ipetumodu – The Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Oloyede, has been sentenced to 56 months in prison by a United States federal court for orchestrating a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 relief fund fraud, Osun State authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Oloyede, 62, a dual citizen of Nigeria and the United States, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $4,408,543.38 in restitution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio stated that Oloyede forfeited his Medina, Ohio home, purchased with proceeds of the scheme, alongside $96,006.89 linked to fraud.

The monarch was convicted for leading a conspiracy that exploited emergency loan programmes designed to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osun Government’s Response

Speaking to reporters, Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dosu Babatunde, said the government would verify the judgment before taking any action regarding the monarch’s stool.

“While it may be true that the monarch has been convicted and jailed, there is no official record with us. We cannot rely on Facebook posts and stories to justify such a serious matter,” Babatunde said.

The government has directed that a Certified True Copy of the U.S. judgment be obtained. After reviewing it, authorities will decide on next steps regarding the Apetumodu’s position.

Local Reactions

In Ipetumodu, calm prevailed as residents discussed the development quietly. Chiefs reportedly held a palace meeting on the monarch’s fate.

“May God never allow chaos in our community. By the grace of God, He will be in total and complete control. There is no crisis in the town, and we do not envisage any,” said Sunday Adedeji, the most senior chief.

Details of the Fraud Case

Court documents reveal that between April 2020 and February 2022, Oloyede conspired with Edward Oluwasanmi, 62, of Willoughby, Ohio, to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Programme and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan scheme of the CARES Act.

The scheme defrauded the U.S. government of more than $4.2 million. Oloyede pleaded guilty to six counts, including:
• Conspiracy to commit wire fraud
• Engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived property
• Making false tax returns

The case marks a rare instance of a Nigerian traditional ruler being convicted in a foreign jurisdiction, raising questions about governance, accountability, and the impact on local leadership.

