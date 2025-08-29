📰 Naija247News Headlines
Education

Anambra Govt Cracks Down on Textbook Scribbling

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

29, August 2025/Naija 247news

In a bid to promote sustainability and reduce waste, the Anambra State Government has taken a bold step by banning the practice of writing assignments inside textbooks. This decision, announced by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, aims to make textbooks reusable for younger siblings of pupils who will need them when they progress to the next class.

The Body of the News

According to Prof. Chuma-Udeh, the practice of writing assignments inside textbooks is not only wasteful but also unsustainable. The Commissioner emphasized that the government wants to ease financial pressure on families while promoting quality and sustainable education. To achieve this, parents, teachers, and school administrators are expected to ensure strict adherence to the directive. Cases of defaulters can be reported to the Ministry of Education for necessary action.

Benefits of the Policy

The policy is expected to have a positive impact on the education sector in Anambra State. By reusing textbooks, pupils will have access to quality educational materials without the need for new textbooks every year. This will not only reduce the financial burden on parents but also promote a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Implementation Challenges

However, the implementation of this policy may pose some challenges. For instance, teachers and pupils may need to adapt to new methods of completing assignments, and schools may need to provide alternative materials for pupils to use. Nevertheless, with effective planning and monitoring, these challenges can be overcome, and the policy can achieve its intended objectives.

The Anambra State Government’s decision to ban writing assignments inside textbooks is a welcome development that promotes sustainability and reduces waste. By making textbooks reusable, the government is not only easing financial pressure on families but also promoting quality education. It remains to be seen how this policy will be implemented and its impact on the education sector in Anambra State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

