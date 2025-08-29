Afreximbank Secures AAA/Stable Rating from China’s CCXI, Boosting Africa–China Financial Ties

By Naija247news Business Desk

August 29, 2025

Cairo, Egypt — The African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) has received a fresh vote of confidence from China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI), which affirmed the Bank’s AAA issuer credit rating with a stable outlook. The endorsement by China’s leading credit rating agency not only strengthens Afreximbank’s financial standing but also deepens its access to Chinese capital markets at a time when African economies are seeking greater integration with Asia’s financial powerhouses.

The rating reflects CCXI’s assessment of Afreximbank’s high strategic relevance, sound risk management, strong profitability, prudent liquidity, and very high coverage of short-term debt obligations. CCXI noted that Afreximbank’s resilience, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, underpins its ability to maintain credit strength for the next 12–18 months.

Strengthening Africa–China funding channels

The affirmation comes just months after Afreximbank’s successful issuance of its inaugural Panda bond in April 2025, which raised RMB 2.2 billion (about US$303 million) on the China Interbank Bond Market. The debut issuance, which was oversubscribed, highlighted Chinese investor confidence in Afreximbank and set a benchmark for future African issuers in the Panda bond space.

According to Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Denys Denya, the CCXI rating validates the Bank’s systemic relevance across Africa and the Caribbean, while providing greater flexibility to diversify its funding sources. Importantly, it enhances the Bank’s ability to leverage the depth of China’s capital markets to support its trade finance mandate.

“CCXI’s rating is a remarkable achievement amid a challenging operating environment,” Mr. Denya said. “It demonstrates Afreximbank’s resilience and systemic importance to its 53 African member states and 13 Caribbean members. The recognition will enable us to deepen financial cooperation with China and broaden our funding base globally.”

Implications for African trade finance

The AAA affirmation positions Afreximbank as one of the most trusted African issuers in international capital markets, bolstering its preferred creditor status among sovereign borrowers. Analysts say the rating is likely to accelerate cross-border trade financing, especially in critical areas such as infrastructure, energy, and industrialisation.

More strategically, the CCXI affirmation underscores China’s growing role in African debt markets and trade financing. By providing African institutions with access to the Renminbi-denominated Panda bond market, Beijing is not only diversifying Africa’s funding mix away from Western-dominated sources but also reinforcing its long-term presence in Africa’s financial ecosystem.

For Afreximbank, the strengthened rating will galvanise support for its funding diversification strategy, bolster investor confidence, and enable the Bank to continue fulfilling its mandate of facilitating intra-African trade and expanding Africa–Asia commercial linkages.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.