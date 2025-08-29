📰 Naija247News Headlines
Banking & Finance

Afreximbank Secures AAA/Stable Rating from China’s CCXI, Boosting Africa–China Financial Ties

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news Business Desk
August 29, 2025

Cairo, Egypt — The African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) has received a fresh vote of confidence from China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI), which affirmed the Bank’s AAA issuer credit rating with a stable outlook. The endorsement by China’s leading credit rating agency not only strengthens Afreximbank’s financial standing but also deepens its access to Chinese capital markets at a time when African economies are seeking greater integration with Asia’s financial powerhouses.

The rating reflects CCXI’s assessment of Afreximbank’s high strategic relevance, sound risk management, strong profitability, prudent liquidity, and very high coverage of short-term debt obligations. CCXI noted that Afreximbank’s resilience, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, underpins its ability to maintain credit strength for the next 12–18 months.

Strengthening Africa–China funding channels

The affirmation comes just months after Afreximbank’s successful issuance of its inaugural Panda bond in April 2025, which raised RMB 2.2 billion (about US$303 million) on the China Interbank Bond Market. The debut issuance, which was oversubscribed, highlighted Chinese investor confidence in Afreximbank and set a benchmark for future African issuers in the Panda bond space.

According to Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Denys Denya, the CCXI rating validates the Bank’s systemic relevance across Africa and the Caribbean, while providing greater flexibility to diversify its funding sources. Importantly, it enhances the Bank’s ability to leverage the depth of China’s capital markets to support its trade finance mandate.

“CCXI’s rating is a remarkable achievement amid a challenging operating environment,” Mr. Denya said. “It demonstrates Afreximbank’s resilience and systemic importance to its 53 African member states and 13 Caribbean members. The recognition will enable us to deepen financial cooperation with China and broaden our funding base globally.”

Implications for African trade finance

The AAA affirmation positions Afreximbank as one of the most trusted African issuers in international capital markets, bolstering its preferred creditor status among sovereign borrowers. Analysts say the rating is likely to accelerate cross-border trade financing, especially in critical areas such as infrastructure, energy, and industrialisation.

More strategically, the CCXI affirmation underscores China’s growing role in African debt markets and trade financing. By providing African institutions with access to the Renminbi-denominated Panda bond market, Beijing is not only diversifying Africa’s funding mix away from Western-dominated sources but also reinforcing its long-term presence in Africa’s financial ecosystem.

For Afreximbank, the strengthened rating will galvanise support for its funding diversification strategy, bolster investor confidence, and enable the Bank to continue fulfilling its mandate of facilitating intra-African trade and expanding Africa–Asia commercial linkages.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

GTCO Injects N365.85bn Into GTBank to Meet CBN Capital Rules, Fuel Expansion Drive
China’s Credit Endorsement of Afreximbank: A Signal of Expanding Financial Diplomacy in Africa
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet's editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

