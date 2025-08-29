ADC’s Fading Momentum: Opposition Leaders’ Delay Sparks Concern

29, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing a major setback as top opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, delay joining the party. Despite the ADC’s adoption as the platform for the opposition coalition, these leaders have yet to formally register with the party, raising concerns about the coalition’s unity and effectiveness.

The Delay: A Strategic Move or Lack of Commitment?

The delay has sparked speculation about the leaders’ intentions. Some analysts believe it’s a strategic move to prevent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from destabilizing the ADC before its launch. Others think the competition for the presidential ticket might be a factor, with both Atiku and Obi having expressed interest in the position. The ADC’s requirement for new members to register at the ward level might also be a hurdle for these leaders.

ADC’s Plea to Opposition Leaders

The ADC’s Acting National Chairman, Nafiu Bala, has pleaded with the leaders to officially join and register as members. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, also expressed worry that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have yet to formally join the party. “We need their commitment and support to make this coalition work,” Abdullahi said.

Implications for the 2027 Elections

The delay might fracture the unity of the coalition and undermine efforts to challenge the APC in the 2027 elections. Without the formal participation of key leaders, the ADC’s momentum might fade, giving the APC an upper hand. The opposition’s inability to present a united front could also lead to a repeat of the 2023 elections’ outcome.

The ADC’s fading momentum is a cause for concern for the opposition. As the 2027 elections approach, it’s crucial for the party to resolve this issue and present a united front. The delay in key leaders joining the party might be a strategic move, but it’s essential for the ADC to get the support and commitment of these leaders to challenge the APC effectively. Only time will tell if the ADC can overcome this hurdle and emerge as a formidable force in Nigerian politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.