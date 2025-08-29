2027: PDP Mulls Jonathan, Peter Obi as Possible Presidential Candidates — Gov. Bala Mohammed

Abuja, Nigeria — Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is weighing former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Anambra governor Peter Obi as possible flagbearers for the 2027 presidential election.

The development follows the party’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the south ahead of the polls.

On Wednesday, Senator Abba Moro (Benue South) revealed that some stakeholders have been engaging Jonathan and Obi on a possible return to the PDP, hinting that Obi — who ran under the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 — could clinch the ticket if he comes back.

Jonathan, Obi in the Picture

Speaking Thursday on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mohammed described Jonathan as “one of the most celebrated politicians today despite the political blackmail he faced before the 2019 election.”

“But certainly, President Jonathan is one of the candidates we are thinking of, if he joins us and opens his mind to run,” the Bauchi governor said.

He added that Obi would equally be welcomed:

“Even Governor Obi, because if he decides to come to a better platform where there are no encumbrances, he will be given the opportunity too. Have you not seen him with me? He’s my brother, my friend.”

Other Southern Politicians May Join

Mohammed stressed that other southern leaders, including Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Rotimi Amaechi, are free to contest.

“I even had a session with Governor Amaechi. I have not been sleeping. I have to make sure I create a closing-of-rank for people to come and help,” he noted.

On Amaechi possibly returning to the PDP, he said:

“Well, he’s free to if he wants to come back.”

Why PDP Lost 2023

Mohammed admitted that the PDP’s failure to zone its 2023 ticket to the south contributed to its defeat. He suggested the party needs a southern Christian candidate with a northern Muslim running mate in 2027 to reflect Nigeria’s diversity.

He criticized the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023, saying it “did not take into cognisance our diversity.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.