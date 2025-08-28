World Igbo Congress Warns of Dire Consequences if Nnamdi Kanu Dies in Detention

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) has issued a stern warning over the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stating that his death in custody could spark unpredictable consequences.

Naija247news reports that the warning was made during a recent episode of 90MinutesAfrica, a public affairs programme hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo. Festus Okere, Chairman of the WIC, emphasized that the Nigerian government’s refusal to release Kanu despite numerous appeals is a major affront to the Igbo nation.

Naija247news understands that Okere described Kanu’s prolonged incarceration as “the greatest slap that Ndigbo has gotten from the Nigerian government,” noting that the situation has contributed to increasing unrest in the South-East region.

Naija247news gathered that Nnamdi Kanu, who was initially arrested in 2015 and later granted bail in 2017, was re-arrested in 2021 and extradited from Kenya under controversial circumstances. Since then, he has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), facing charges related to terrorism and treasonable felony.

“I don’t want to issue a warning to anybody, but if Nnamdi Kanu dies in detention, only God knows what the consequences would be,” Okere said.

According to Naija247news, the WIC chairman called on President Bola Tinubu to consider political solutions to the issue, urging him to act in the same spirit of leniency extended to individuals from other ethnic groups facing similar legal predicaments.

Naija247news understands that WIC is also using this opportunity to revive the legacy of late Dr. Michael Okpara, the former Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, whom they praised for visionary leadership and integrity.

“Dr. Okpara was a transformative leader. His era was regarded as the golden era of the region. He was disciplined and never sought to enrich himself,” Okere noted.

Naija247news reports that Basil Onwukwe, Vice Chairman of the WIC, also echoed the need for a return to value-driven leadership in the region, urging the South-East to reject corrupt politicians and align with Okpara’s vision for industrial development.

Founded in 1994, the World Igbo Congress serves as the umbrella organisation for Igbos in the diaspora, advocating for the rights, welfare, and cultural preservation of the Igbo people globally.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.