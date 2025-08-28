Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Japan, Brazil Trip

28, August 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a 12-day diplomatic tour of Japan and Brazil, where he engaged in high-level meetings and signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic ties. The trip was aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.

Key Highlights of the trip

During his visit, Tinubu attended the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Japan, where he emphasized the importance of private investment and innovation in driving Africa’s economic transformation. In Brazil, he met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and signed five MoUs covering areas such as aviation, agriculture, science and technology, and foreign affairs.

Bilateral Agreements

The MoUs signed with Brazil include a bilateral air services agreement, paving the way for direct flights between Lagos and São Paulo, to be operated by Air Peace. Additionally, the two countries agreed to cooperate in agricultural financing, scientific research, and technology transfer. These agreements are expected to boost Nigeria’s economy and promote trade between the two nations.

Welcome Back to Abuja

Tinubu’s presidential jet landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025. He was welcomed by top government officials, including Governors Caleb Mutfwang, Uba Sani, Hope Uzodinma, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Tinubu’s diplomatic trip to Japan and Brazil has been hailed as a success, with several agreements signed to promote economic growth and cooperation between Nigeria and the two countries. As he settles back into his duties in Abuja, it remains to be seen how these agreements will impact Nigeria’s economy and development.

