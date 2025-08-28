📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Japan, Brazil Trip

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, August 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a 12-day diplomatic tour of Japan and Brazil, where he engaged in high-level meetings and signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic ties. The trip was aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.

Key Highlights of the trip

During his visit, Tinubu attended the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Japan, where he emphasized the importance of private investment and innovation in driving Africa’s economic transformation. In Brazil, he met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and signed five MoUs covering areas such as aviation, agriculture, science and technology, and foreign affairs.

Bilateral Agreements

The MoUs signed with Brazil include a bilateral air services agreement, paving the way for direct flights between Lagos and São Paulo, to be operated by Air Peace. Additionally, the two countries agreed to cooperate in agricultural financing, scientific research, and technology transfer. These agreements are expected to boost Nigeria’s economy and promote trade between the two nations.

Welcome Back to Abuja

Tinubu’s presidential jet landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025. He was welcomed by top government officials, including Governors Caleb Mutfwang, Uba Sani, Hope Uzodinma, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Tinubu’s diplomatic trip to Japan and Brazil has been hailed as a success, with several agreements signed to promote economic growth and cooperation between Nigeria and the two countries. As he settles back into his duties in Abuja, it remains to be seen how these agreements will impact Nigeria’s economy and development.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Amaechi Declares Interest in ADC Presidential Ticket, Pledges One Term
Next article
Obi’s Camp Reacts to PDP’s Zoning Decision
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Blames Gov Lawal for Zamfara Bye-Election Defeat

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Congress has attributed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) defeat in the recent Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency bye-election in Zamfara State to Governor Dauda Lawal's...

El-Rufai Rules Out 2027 Elections, Focuses on Mentoring

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, August 2025/Naija 247 news Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that he will not be contesting for any political office in the 2027 general elections. Instead, he aims to support credible...

Obi’s Camp Reacts to PDP’s Zoning Decision

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, August 2025/Naija 247 news The camp of Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, has welcomed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South. The PDP's National...

Amaechi Declares Interest in ADC Presidential Ticket, Pledges One Term

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, August 2025/Naija 247 news Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2027 presidential election under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) banner....

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC Blames Gov Lawal for Zamfara Bye-Election Defeat

Politics & Governance 0
28, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Congress has attributed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) defeat in the recent Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency bye-election in Zamfara State to Governor Dauda Lawal's...

El-Rufai Rules Out 2027 Elections, Focuses on Mentoring

Politics & Governance 0
28, August 2025/Naija 247 news Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that he will not be contesting for any political office in the 2027 general elections. Instead, he aims to support credible...

Obi’s Camp Reacts to PDP’s Zoning Decision

Politics & Governance 0
28, August 2025/Naija 247 news The camp of Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, has welcomed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South. The PDP's National...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp