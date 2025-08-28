Tinubu Declares End of Corruption Era, Touts Economic Reforms as Game-Changer

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has boldly declared that his administration’s ongoing economic reforms have sounded the “death knell” on systemic corruption in Nigeria, while also repositioning the country’s economy for global competitiveness.

Speaking on Tuesday to a gathering of investors in Brazil, Tinubu emphasized the far-reaching impact of his policies since assuming office in May 2023. The president, who returned to Nigeria from the South American nation early Thursday morning, claimed the changes have already begun yielding tangible benefits, both in terms of financial stability and investor confidence.

Naija247news gathered that Tinubu told the audience that the reforms, though initially met with discomfort by the public, are now gaining widespread acceptance as their positive effects become more visible.

“It is necessary to emphasise here that the reforms I’ve embarked upon since I took over in Nigeria have been very impactful,” Tinubu said. “I can beat my chest for that. It was initially painful, but today the result is blossoming. It’s getting clearer to the people. We have more money for the economy, no more corruption.”

According to Naija247news, the president praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its ongoing efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market, noting that access to forex has become more transparent and efficient.

“We have the central bank governor here; you don’t have to know him before you get the foreign exchange you need,” Tinubu added, reinforcing his administration’s drive to eliminate favoritism and opaque practices in economic institutions.

Naija247news understands that among Tinubu’s most significant moves was the unification of Nigeria’s multiple foreign exchange (FX) windows, a step aimed at promoting transparency and stabilizing the naira. Additionally, the removal of the long-standing petrol subsidy was a defining moment of his reform agenda.

Naija247news reports that the president described the subsidy regime as an unsustainable policy that drained public resources and enabled corruption, including widespread fuel smuggling to neighboring countries.

In July, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) disclosed that over N1 trillion saved from subsidy removal was being channeled into targeted social welfare and relief programmes to support vulnerable Nigerians.

“The speculators are out in our currency market. The door is open for business. Easy in, easy out,” Tinubu concluded, highlighting his administration’s commitment to a more open and competitive economic environment.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.