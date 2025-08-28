T2, Huawei Strike Multi-million Dollar Partnership for Core Network Modernization in Strategic Market Re-entry

Lagos, Nigeria — Tuesday, August 28, 2025: In a decisive move marking its bold return to the forefront of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, T2 has signed a landmark strategic partnership with Huawei, a global leader in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), to modernize its core network infrastructure.

This milestone agreement signals the start of a sweeping transformation, one that underscores T2’s renewed ambition to reclaim its position as a leading, innovative force in the industry. It comes at a pivotal time, as the company transitions to a refreshed corporate and consumer identity, setting the stage for a new era of growth and competitiveness.

The partnership will draw on Huawei’s world-renowned technological expertise to completely overhaul T2’s core infrastructure, enhancing its capacity, resilience, and security.

But this initiative goes far beyond a technical upgrade, it is the cornerstone of a multi-phase, company-wide investment strategy aimed at building a future-ready network, designed to meet and exceed the evolving expectations of Nigerian consumers.

At a high-level signing ceremony held in Lagos, senior executives from both companies gathered to mark the beginning of this transformational journey.

Representing T2 were Obafemi Banigbe, Chief Executive Officer; John Vasikaran, Chief Operating Officer; Ayodeji Adedeji, Chief Technical & Information Officer; Ifeloju Alakija, Vice President, Corporate Services; and Seni Ogunkola, Vice President, Brands and Communication.

“This agreement is more than a contract — it’s a catalyst,” said Banigbe,“Huawei has been a trusted partner throughout our journey, and this next chapter reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and excellence. With Huawei by our side, we’re not just upgrading our network, we’re future-proofing it.”

The core modernization project is part of T2’s four-phase strategic roadmap: Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation, and Growth.

This structured approach signals a deliberate and focused effort to restore the company’s competitive edge and build a more agile, customer-centric network.

Echoing Banigbe’s vision, Jiang Junyong, CEO of Huawei Nigeria Carrier Business, emphasized the it strength of the alliance, said Huawei is proud to support T2’s bold transformation journey.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. We’re bringing world-class solutions to help T2 build a resilient, high-performance core network that will support next-generation services and long-term growth.”

With this collaboration, T2 is poised to significantly expand its network coverage, capacity, and resilience nationwide. More importantly, it marks the first of several bold initiatives aimed at restoring the company’s market leadership, revitalizing its service portfolio, and delivering a digital experience that truly resonates with modern Nigerian consumers.

The core network modernization is expected to reach completion in the coming months, firmly anchoring T2’s resurgence in a fast-moving, tech-driven future.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.