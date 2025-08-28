📰 Naija247News Headlines
Inside Nigeria

Reno Omokri Commends Security Efforts on Abuja-Kaduna Road, Says He Travelled Without Escort

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that social commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has praised the improved security situation on the notoriously dangerous Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, revealing that he recently travelled the route without any security escort and encountered no safety threats.

Naija247news gathered that Omokri, who made the disclosure via his verified social media handle, expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the security forces and commended the government for addressing the insecurity that once plagued the highway.

According to Naija247news, the Abuja-Kaduna expressway had, for years, become synonymous with high-profile kidnappings and deadly attacks by armed bandits, prompting fear among commuters and necessitating military and police operations. The road, a major artery connecting the Federal Capital Territory with Kaduna State, had been under close government surveillance due to the frequency and severity of criminal activity.

However, Omokri’s public statement appears to confirm a turnaround in the situation. He stated that his journey along the route was uneventful and peaceful, noting that he travelled without police or military convoy, something that would have been considered risky just months ago.

Naija247news understands that Omokri’s statement may reflect wider public sentiment about the recent calm along the highway, a development many attribute to sustained security operations by joint military task forces, intelligence coordination, and increased patrol visibility.

“This is not an endorsement of the government,” Omokri noted, “but I must commend any administration, whether I support it or not, when I see genuine progress.”

Naija247news gathered that his statement has drawn mixed reactions online, with some praising him for being honest about the improvement, while others viewed it as a political calculation. Nonetheless, many residents and frequent travellers on the route echoed similar sentiments about increased safety and reduced fear of abductions.

Naija247news reports that the government has not officially declared the road completely secure, but several stakeholders, including transport unions and local authorities, have acknowledged the visible decline in criminal activity.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

T2, Huawei Strike Multi-million Dollar Partnership for Core Network Modernization in Strategic Market Re-entry
