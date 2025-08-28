PDP Sets Date for 2025 National Convention Organizing Committee Inauguration

28, August 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the inauguration date of the 2025 National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC). Following the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NWC), the party has scheduled the inauguration for Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Key Appointments

The PDP has appointed Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State as Chairman, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as Vice Chairman, and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as Secretary to lead the 110-member committee. Other notable members include Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, and Bala Mohammed. The committee will oversee the preparations for the 2025 National Convention, slated for November 15-16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Convention Details

The 2025 National Convention promises to be a significant event for the PDP, with the party’s leadership and members expected to converge in Ibadan to chart a new course for the party’s future. The convention will provide a platform for the party to deliberate on key issues, elect new leaders, and set the stage for future electoral successes.

Party Unity

The PDP’s leadership has emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among its members as the party prepares for the convention. With various factions and interests within the party, the leadership has called on members to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal. This call for unity is expected to be a major theme at the convention, as the party seeks to strengthen its internal cohesion and present a united front to its opponents.

Preparations Underway

As the inauguration of the NCOC approaches, preparations are already underway to ensure the success of the convention. The committee is expected to work closely with party leaders and stakeholders to finalize the convention program, logistics, and security arrangements. With just a few weeks to go before the convention, the party’s members and supporters are eagerly anticipating the event, which promises to shape the party’s future direction.

The PDP’s announcement of the NCOC inauguration date marks a significant step towards the party’s 2025 National Convention. With a strong committee in place, the party is poised to host a successful convention that will shape its future direction. As the party prepares for this crucial event, its leaders and members are expected to work together to ensure a smooth and productive process.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.