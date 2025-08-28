📰 Naija247News Headlines
NNPC Fends Off Pressure Amid Fresh Scrutiny — “We Won’t Budge,” Declares Bayo Ojulari

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) finds itself navigating a fresh wave of public scrutiny, yet remains steadfast in its operations, according to statements from leadership.

Naija247news gathered that recent criticisms are rooted in a renewed push to audit the corporation’s spending and transparency in oil revenue management. Stakeholders are calling for enhanced accountability, particularly amid rising fuel subsidy debates and ongoing restructuring at the agency.

Against this backdrop, Naija247news understands that Bayo Ojulari, a senior executive at NNPC, responded emphatically to the mounting pressure. He reportedly said the corporation “won’t budge” under scrutiny, adding that it remains committed to fulfilling its mandate regardless of external noise.

According to Naija247news, Ojulari reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to optimizing petroleum operations across the value chain. He emphasized that NNPC is undertaking internal reforms, including an overhaul of its finance and procurement systems, to improve transparency and reduce wastage.

Naija247news reports that, as part of those reforms, the corporation is rolling out new audit mechanisms and partnering with independent oversight bodies to ensure compliance with best practices. Ojulari cited recent improvements in operational efficiency and gas-to-power initiatives as key indicators of progress.

In a separate context, Naija247news gathered that government officials and industry analysts continue to debate subsidy removal timelines and the real cost‑to‑government of maintaining fuel price support. Critics point to a fiscal burden that could reach billions of naira annually, while proponents of gradual phase‑outs argue for a balanced, data‑driven approach.

Naija247news understands that NNPC’s response comes amid broader reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, including plans to privatize certain assets, restructure joint ventures, and incentivize private investment. Analysts say that the agency’s firm stance may aim to reassure stakeholders during this transitioning phase.

According to Naija247news, Olubukola Akinlade, an energy sector analyst, remarked that “NNPC’s posture signals a willingness to evolve, even if it means facing tough questions.”

Naija247news reports that while public skepticism lingers, NNPC’s leadership insists that its resolve remains unwavering, anchored in the imperative to deliver value for Nigerians.

As the debate over transparency, subsidy reform, and sector restructuring unfolds, NNPC’s message is clear: it may be under attack, but it will not yield, and it continues to pursue reforms while defending its core functions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

