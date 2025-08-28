“Nigeria’s Largest Airline, Air Peace, to Build Lagos MRO Facility, Boost Aviation and Nigeria-Brazil Air Links”

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has announced plans to begin construction of a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos this September. The project, slated for completion within 12 to 15 months, is expected to significantly strengthen the nation’s aviation sector.

Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, disclosed the plan upon his return from Brazil, where he accompanied President Bola Tinubu on an official visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations and signing a direct air service agreement between Nigeria and Brazil.

“We are increasing our partnership with Embraer. By September 17, we will inaugurate construction of our new MRO, and Embraer will handle maintenance for Embraer jets,” Onyema said. “By God’s grace, we will lay that foundation here in Lagos.”

The facility will allow Embraer aircraft to be serviced locally, eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming maintenance abroad. Onyema added, “You will now be able to do it here, and people will also come to Nigeria to do the same.”

The MRO project is a collaborative effort between Air Peace and Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, reflecting a broader partnership to enhance Nigeria’s aviation capabilities. Onyema clarified that Air Peace’s recent approval to operate the Nigeria-Brazil route stems not only from this collaboration but also from the airline’s proven operational capacity.

The Nigeria-Brazil route is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2025, following official endorsements from both President Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Onyema expressed optimism that the initiative would strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

“In Brazil, several MoUs were signed, but what impressed me most was their partnership approach—one that respects our sovereignty and is mutually beneficial,” Onyema noted. “President Lula’s warmth showed a genuine eagerness to work with Nigeria.”

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, praised President Tinubu’s leadership in forging the partnership, highlighting the agreement’s economic significance. He noted that bilateral trade between Nigeria and Brazil had fallen from $10 billion to $2 billion over the past decade, describing the new direct flight connection as a critical step to reversing this decline.

The Lagos MRO facility is expected to create jobs, reduce operational costs for airlines, and attract international aviation business, positioning Nigeria as a key hub for aircraft maintenance in Africa.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.