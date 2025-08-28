NAPTAN Urges Sustained Crackdown as FG Shuts Down 22 Illegal Colleges of Education

The National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has lauded the Federal Government’s recent move to clamp down on illegal institutions, following the closure of 22 unaccredited Colleges of Education across the country by the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

Naija247news reports that the development comes in response to President Bola Tinubu’s directive to Nigeria’s education regulatory bodies, including the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the NCCE, to decisively act against the proliferation of illegal higher institutions in the country.

Naija247news gathered that Adeolu Ogunbanjo, Chairman of NAPTAN’s Board of Trustees, described the shutdown as a timely and necessary step to safeguard the future of Nigerian students and restore sanity to the education sector. He made these remarks during a press briefing held in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Naija247news, Ogunbanjo emphasised that the shutdown should not be seen as a one-off action, urging the relevant agencies to conduct continuous educational audits to weed out other unapproved institutions still operating under the radar.

Naija247news understands that Ogunbanjo warned about the severe consequences students face when enrolled in unaccredited institutions, including invalid certificates and wasted years of study.

“It constitutes a waste of time, waste of money for parents, and a waste of effort for students whose certificates will eventually not be recognised,” he said. “Imagine graduating and realising that the institution you attended is unrecognised. It will be frustrating, and it is going to be a tough one for many unsuspecting students.”

Naija247news reports that the NCCE’s operation uncovered 22 illegal Colleges of Education, sending a strong message to proprietors of fraudulent schools. Ogunbanjo praised the regulatory bodies for their diligence and urged them not to relent.

“This development should send a warning signal to private and public institutions without proper accreditation,” he added. “A lot of people may wonder about the number 22, but what is the use of attending unaccredited schools or institutions not approved by the NUC or NBTE? No, it is totally unacceptable.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.