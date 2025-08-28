Naira Rebounds as External Reserves Hit $41.22bn, First Time in Four Years

LAGOS, Nigeria – August 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian naira regained slight strength on Wednesday after two consecutive sessions of marginal losses, buoyed by a surge in the nation’s external reserves, which have now crossed the $41 billion threshold for the first time since March 2021.

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), official data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira appreciated by 54 kobo, closing at N1,537.07 per U.S. dollar compared to N1,537.61 in the previous session.

In the parallel market, popularly referred to as the black market, the local currency remained stable at N1,540 per dollar. Likewise, GTBank’s FX benchmark rate for international card transactions held steady at N1,544 per dollar, unchanged since Monday after a marginal adjustment from N1,542 last Friday.

External Reserves Break $41bn Ceiling

Nigeria’s foreign reserves climbed to $41.22 billion as of August 26, 2025, marking the first time in over four years that reserves have crossed the $41 billion mark. By comparison, reserves stood at $41.08 billion on March 12, 2021.

Year-on-year, reserves expanded by 12.42% or $4.53 billion, rising from $36.47 billion recorded on August 26, 2024. The improvement provides the apex bank with stronger capacity to defend the naira, stabilize liquidity, and reassure both domestic and international investors.

Investor Confidence Gradually Returning

A research note from FBNQuest highlighted that foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria’s FX market rebounded in July 2025, reflecting a cautious return of investor appetite.

According to FMDQ data, inflows jumped 24% month-on-month to $3.8 billion, compared to $3.1 billion in June. However, inflows remain below the May 2025 peak of $6.7 billion, underscoring persistent volatility.

Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) remained the dominant supply source, accounting for 45% of total inflows. Offshore investor inflows rose to $1.7 billion in July, from $1.5 billion in June, signaling renewed confidence spurred by attractive carry trade opportunities and relative stability in global macroeconomic conditions.

Policy Implications

Analysts note that the sustained buildup in reserves and stable parallel market rates may help the CBN manage pressures on the official FX market. However, Nigeria’s FX market remains vulnerable to fluctuations in investor sentiment, global oil prices, and domestic monetary policy shifts.

With external reserves at their strongest level since 2021, financial analysts say the CBN may gain more room to balance market liquidity while pursuing its broader monetary tightening stance to curb inflation and attract long-term investment flows.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.