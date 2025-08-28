📰 Naija247News Headlines
News Analysis

Naira Rebounds as External Reserves Hit $41.22bn, First Time in Four Years

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

LAGOS, Nigeria – August 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian naira regained slight strength on Wednesday after two consecutive sessions of marginal losses, buoyed by a surge in the nation’s external reserves, which have now crossed the $41 billion threshold for the first time since March 2021.

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), official data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira appreciated by 54 kobo, closing at N1,537.07 per U.S. dollar compared to N1,537.61 in the previous session.

In the parallel market, popularly referred to as the black market, the local currency remained stable at N1,540 per dollar. Likewise, GTBank’s FX benchmark rate for international card transactions held steady at N1,544 per dollar, unchanged since Monday after a marginal adjustment from N1,542 last Friday.

External Reserves Break $41bn Ceiling

Nigeria’s foreign reserves climbed to $41.22 billion as of August 26, 2025, marking the first time in over four years that reserves have crossed the $41 billion mark. By comparison, reserves stood at $41.08 billion on March 12, 2021.

Year-on-year, reserves expanded by 12.42% or $4.53 billion, rising from $36.47 billion recorded on August 26, 2024. The improvement provides the apex bank with stronger capacity to defend the naira, stabilize liquidity, and reassure both domestic and international investors.

Investor Confidence Gradually Returning

A research note from FBNQuest highlighted that foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria’s FX market rebounded in July 2025, reflecting a cautious return of investor appetite.

According to FMDQ data, inflows jumped 24% month-on-month to $3.8 billion, compared to $3.1 billion in June. However, inflows remain below the May 2025 peak of $6.7 billion, underscoring persistent volatility.

Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) remained the dominant supply source, accounting for 45% of total inflows. Offshore investor inflows rose to $1.7 billion in July, from $1.5 billion in June, signaling renewed confidence spurred by attractive carry trade opportunities and relative stability in global macroeconomic conditions.

Policy Implications

Analysts note that the sustained buildup in reserves and stable parallel market rates may help the CBN manage pressures on the official FX market. However, Nigeria’s FX market remains vulnerable to fluctuations in investor sentiment, global oil prices, and domestic monetary policy shifts.

With external reserves at their strongest level since 2021, financial analysts say the CBN may gain more room to balance market liquidity while pursuing its broader monetary tightening stance to curb inflation and attract long-term investment flows.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Egypt, UAE, Bahrain Ink $220m Solar Pact with China — Why Nigeria Must Urgently Model This Strategy
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

