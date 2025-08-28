INEC Clarifies IREV Portal’s Purpose, Denies Bribery Allegations

28, August 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IREV) is solely for viewing election results and not for collation. This was stated by INEC’s Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, during a media parley in Osogbo.

IREV Portal’s Purpose

Agboke explained that results uploaded on the IREV portal are for viewing purposes only and should not be considered as the final election results. He emphasized that INEC has a robust process for collating and declaring results, which involves serious monitoring and verification to ensure accuracy.

Collation Process

The REC highlighted that INEC’s collation process involves multiple stages, including.

– Collation of results at the polling unit level

– Collation of results at the ward level

– Collation of results at the local government level

– Final collation and declaration of results at the state level

Vote Buying and Security

Agboke warned that INEC will work with security agencies to curb vote buying in the 2026 elections, and anyone caught will face the law. He urged the media to assist the Commission by educating the public about the consequences of vote buying.

Continuous Voter Registration

Regarding allegations of bribery during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, Agboke dismissed the reports as unfounded. He assured that INEC will investigate and monitor the situation.

Promoting Women and Youth Participation

The REC urged political parties to promote women and youth participation in politics, emphasizing the importance of gender equity. He called on women to actively engage in politics to achieve this goal.

Assurance to Osun Residents

Agboke assured Osun residents that their votes would count in the 2026 governorship election, appealing for their cooperation and support to ensure the commission’s success.

INEC’s clarification on the IREV portal’s purpose and denial of bribery allegations demonstrate the commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability. As the 2026 elections approach, INEC’s efforts to promote credible elections and increase citizen participation are crucial to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic process.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.