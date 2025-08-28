FG Approves Fresh Hike in Nigerian Passport Fees Effective September 1

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced another upward revision of passport application fees within the country, marking the second such increase in just over a year.

Naija247news reports that the reviewed fees, which take effect from September 1, 2025, will see the cost of the 32-page passport with a five-year validity rise to N100,000, while the 64-page passport with a 10-year validity will now cost N200,000.

According to Naija247news, the development was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Service Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) AS Akinlabi, who clarified that the new rates apply only to applications processed within Nigeria.

Naija247news understands that the current pricing for Nigerians in the diaspora remains unchanged at $150 for the 32-page booklet and $230 for the 64-page, 10-year version. This means the fee hike is targeted solely at passport seekers within the country.

Naija247news gathered that the NIS explained that the review was necessary to “maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport while ensuring accessibility for all eligible citizens.” It also emphasized that the service remains committed to enhancing its operational efficiency and delivering a secure passport issuance process.

The latest adjustment comes less than 13 months after a similar revision was announced in August 2024. At that time, the federal government increased the cost of the 32-page passport from N35,000 to N50,000, and the 64-page passport from N70,000 to N100,000.

Naija247news understands that the double increment within such a short time frame has sparked concerns among Nigerians, many of whom are grappling with the rising cost of living and currency depreciation.

Stakeholders have expressed mixed reactions to the new directive, with some questioning the timing and affordability of the revised fees in the face of economic hardship, while others have called for transparency and efficiency in the passport application process to justify the price adjustments.

Naija247news reports that the NIS has not announced any changes to the processing timelines or documentation requirements associated with the new fees.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.