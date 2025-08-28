Ethiopia, Nigeria’s Dangote Seal $2.5bn Fertilizer Deal to Transform Food Security, Industrialization in Horn of Africa

By Naija247news Business Desk

August 28, 2025

Ethiopia has taken a decisive step toward agricultural self-sufficiency and regional competitiveness with the signing of a landmark $2.5 billion fertilizer investment agreement between the Government of Ethiopia’s Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) and Nigeria’s Dangote Group, led by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Wednesday that both sides had finalized a Complex Shareholder Investment Agreement to finance, build, and operate a mega urea fertilizer production complex in Gode, Somali Regional State.

Under the deal, Dangote Group will hold 60% equity while Ethiopia’s EIH retains a 40% stake—marking one of the largest-ever industrial investments in Ethiopia’s history.

Food Security and Industrialization Strategy

Speaking after the signing, Prime Minister Abiy hailed the project as a turning point for Ethiopian agriculture, stressing that it would reduce import dependence, ensure steady supply to farmers, and contribute to long-term food sovereignty.

“This project will create jobs locally, ensure a reliable fertilizer supply for our farmers who have long faced challenges, and mark a decisive step in our path to food sovereignty,” the Prime Minister said.

With an annual production capacity of 3 million metric tons of urea fertilizer, the facility will rank among the top five largest single-site fertilizer complexes in the world. It will utilize natural gas from the Calub and Hilala reserves, with dedicated pipeline infrastructure connecting the fields to the plant.

Beyond urea, the agreement outlines scope for expansion into ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and calcium ammonium nitrate, positioning Ethiopia as a regional fertilizer hub for East Africa.

Dangote’s Pan-African Expansion

For Dangote Group, Africa’s largest conglomerate, the Ethiopia venture reinforces its continental footprint in fertilizers, cement, and energy. Dangote already operates a $2.5bn fertilizer plant in Nigeria’s Lekki Free Trade Zone, one of the world’s largest, which currently supplies both local and international markets.

Aliko Dangote emphasized the strategic significance of Gode’s location and Ethiopia’s natural gas reserves:

“This partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings represents a pivotal moment in our shared vision to industrialize Africa and achieve food security across the continent. Ethiopia’s abundant natural gas reserves and growing market make Gode the ideal location for one of the world’s largest fertilizer complexes,” he said.

Analysts note that the move strengthens Dangote’s role as a continental agricultural enabler, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and responding to mounting global concerns about fertilizer shortages, rising food prices, and climate resilience.

Investment Timeline and Economic Impact

Project development costs are capped at $2.5 billion, with completion targeted within 40 months. Authorities expect the project to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, particularly in Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State, while reducing the country’s heavy reliance on fertilizer imports.

Brook Taye, CEO of EIH, described the partnership as a model of Ethiopia’s state-led industrial transformation strategy:

“The project aligns perfectly with our national development priorities and will substantially enhance our agricultural productivity while positioning Ethiopia as a regional hub for fertilizer production,” he said.

Agriculture employs more than 70% of Ethiopia’s population. Reliable fertilizer access at competitive costs is expected to boost crop yields, raise farmer incomes, and strengthen food security. Moreover, surplus production could be exported to neighboring East African countries, supporting regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Nigeria–Ethiopia Industrial Ties

For Nigeria, the agreement underscores the country’s growing influence in intra-African trade and industrial investments. Dangote’s expansion into Ethiopia represents a broader trend of Nigerian capital shaping Africa’s energy, construction, and agribusiness landscapes.

The collaboration also highlights Ethiopia’s determination to diversify its economy beyond coffee exports and light manufacturing, using strategic partnerships with African investors instead of depending solely on Western or Asian capital.

Outlook

As global fertilizer prices remain volatile due to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical shocks, the Ethiopia–Dangote partnership offers a homegrown African solution to the continent’s agricultural input crisis.

If successfully delivered, the Gode fertilizer complex will not only secure Ethiopia’s food future but also cement Dangote Group’s standing as a pan-African industrial powerhouse shaping the continent’s development trajectory.

