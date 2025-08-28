El-Rufai Rules Out 2027 Elections, Focuses on Mentoring

28, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that he will not be contesting for any political office in the 2027 general elections. Instead, he aims to support credible leadership and mentor young people, women, and reform-driven citizens to take active roles in governance. El-Rufai made the declaration while receiving a group of youths who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Critique of Current Administration

El-Rufai criticized the current administration, describing it as ineffective and dishonest. “This is a government that does nothing but lie every day,” he said, adding that Nigerians do not need further explanation to recognize its failures. He urged eligible Nigerians to register to vote, stressing that participation in the electoral process is key to political change.

Renewed Involvement in Politics

El-Rufai explained that his initial plan after office was to retire from partisan politics, but recent national realities compelled him to return. He emphasized that his priority now is to mentor young people and women to take active roles in governance, rather than pursuing personal ambition.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

El-Rufai’s decision not to contest for office in 2027 could have significant implications for Nigerian politics. As a prominent figure, his endorsement of other candidates or parties could influence the outcome of future elections. His focus on mentoring and supporting credible leadership may also shape the country’s political landscape in the years to come.

Call to Action

El-Rufai’s call for eligible Nigerians to register to vote is a timely reminder of the importance of participation in the electoral process. As the country looks to the future, it is crucial that citizens exercise their right to vote and shape the direction of the nation. By doing so, Nigerians can work towards creating a better future for themselves and future generations.

El-Rufai’s decision not to contest for office in 2027 has sparked interest in his future plans. As he focuses on mentoring and supporting credible leadership, it remains to be seen how his renewed involvement in politics will shape Nigeria’s future. One thing is certain, however: El-Rufai’s voice will continue to be a significant one in Nigerian politics.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.