Egypt, UAE, Bahrain Ink $220m Solar Pact with China — Why Nigeria Must Urgently Model This Strategy

August 28, 2025

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain have signed a landmark $220 million agreement with China to develop a mega solar energy project, a move that analysts say should serve as a wake-up call for Nigeria, which continues to grapple with electricity shortages despite its vast solar potential.

The agreement was finalized in El-Alamein, northern Egypt, in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who described the initiative as a cornerstone of Egypt’s long-term energy security and industrial diversification plan. The project, titled “Atom Solar Egypt”, will be located in the Suhna Industrial Zone within the Suez Canal Economic Zone along the Red Sea coast — a strategic hub that has been attracting global investors.

Inside the $220 Million Project

The Atom Solar Egypt facility will cover a 200,000-square-metre site and is expected to be completed within three years. Once operational, the plant will produce 2 gigawatts of solar panels annually alongside a 1-gigawatt energy storage system. This dual approach ensures not only large-scale solar generation but also stability, as stored energy can be deployed during peak demand or low sunlight periods.

Beyond clean energy output, the project is forecast to generate 841 direct jobs in the initial phase, with significant indirect employment opportunities expected in logistics, supply chain, and maintenance.

The consortium behind the project includes China’s JA Solar, one of the world’s largest solar product manufacturers, alongside Egypt’s AHG, UAE’s Global South Utilities, and Bahrain’s Infinity Capital. Together, they represent a blend of technology, capital, and regional cooperation that could redefine renewable energy in North Africa and the Middle East.

China’s Expanding Green Energy Footprint

For China, this deal consolidates its status as the dominant global player in solar infrastructure, a sector where it already accounts for over 70% of global solar panel production. By investing in Egypt and the Gulf, China is embedding itself deeper in the energy transition of regions historically dependent on oil and gas.

Analysts note that Beijing’s green energy diplomacy complements its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), giving it long-term leverage in emerging markets. Egypt, UAE, and Bahrain gain not only financing but also access to advanced solar technology and a reliable partner to accelerate their climate and industrial goals.

Nigeria’s Missed Opportunities

For Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, the Egyptian model poses tough questions. Despite abundant sunshine and landmass, solar contributes less than 2% of Nigeria’s energy mix, while more than 85 million citizens still lack access to stable electricity.

Over the past decade, Nigeria has announced various renewable energy projects — from rural solar mini-grids to independent power producers — but most have been underfunded, poorly coordinated, or abandoned midway. Meanwhile, the national grid continues to suffer frequent collapses, with available generation hovering around 4,500 megawatts for a population exceeding 220 million.

Dr. Ifeoma Okonkwo, an energy economist, told Naija247news:

“Egypt is showing what is possible when government, investors, and technology partners align. Nigeria has been stuck in a cycle of policy inconsistency and overreliance on fossil fuels. Without decisive investment in large-scale solar backed by industrial integration, we risk locking ourselves out of the global energy transition.”

Data and Comparative Analysis

• Egypt Solar Project Value: $220 million

• Capacity: 2GW solar panels + 1GW storage

• Jobs Expected: 841 direct jobs

• Completion Timeline: 3 years (by 2028)

• Key Partners: JA Solar (China), AHG (Egypt), Global South Utilities (UAE), Infinity Capital (Bahrain)

In comparison:

• Nigeria’s Installed Power Capacity: ~13,000MW (but less than 5,000MW available)

• Solar Contribution: <2% of total generation • Access Deficit: 85 million Nigerians lack electricity • Renewable Project Pipeline: Dozens announced, but few at gigawatt scale Why Nigeria Must Rethink Its Energy Transition Experts argue that Nigeria must rethink its approach by using its special economic zones (SEZs) — such as the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos and Kano SEZ — as anchor hubs for renewable manufacturing and large-scale solar farms. Such industrial hubs could host panel factories, assembly plants, and energy storage systems, thereby creating jobs while reducing reliance on imports. Prof. Abdullahi Musa, a renewable energy consultant, noted: “Egypt’s success lies in coupling energy infrastructure with industrial policy. Nigeria should replicate this by attracting foreign capital, incentivizing local manufacturing, and ensuring regulatory stability. Without local production, we will remain vulnerable to forex shocks and import dependency.” In addition, Nigeria must prioritize policy continuity, as frequent changes in energy regulations discourage long-term investors. Streamlined approvals, transparent tariffs, and credit guarantees could unlock billions of dollars in renewable financing. The Broader Geopolitical Context The partnership between Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, and China also reflects a strategic alignment between energy-rich Gulf states and emerging industrial economies in Africa, with China providing the technological backbone. For Nigeria, this highlights the urgency of forming similar alliances — whether with China, the EU, or U.S. firms — to secure both technology and capital for its energy transition. Failure to act risks widening Nigeria’s competitiveness gap. With Egypt positioning itself as a regional solar manufacturing hub, it could soon export panels across Africa, leaving Nigeria dependent on imports instead of building its own capacity. Conclusion The $220 million Atom Solar Egypt project is more than an energy deal; it is a model of strategic foresight, industrial planning, and international cooperation. For Nigeria, the lesson is clear: bold partnerships are necessary to unlock solar potential, expand manufacturing, and secure reliable power for Africa’s largest economy. If Egypt, UAE, and Bahrain can pool resources and align with China to drive a renewable future, Nigeria must ask itself why, despite greater needs and abundant sunlight, it continues to fall behind. The energy transition will not wait — and unless Nigeria acts now, it risks missing out on the next great industrial revolution.

