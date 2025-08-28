📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

APC Blames Gov Lawal for Zamfara Bye-Election Defeat

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Congress has attributed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) defeat in the recent Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency bye-election in Zamfara State to Governor Dauda Lawal’s poor performance. According to the APC, the voters’ dissatisfaction with Lawal’s administration led to the PDP’s loss.

The Verdict

The APC candidate, Kamilu Sa’idu, a former special adviser to ex-Governor Bello Matawalle, won the election with 8,182 votes, defeating PDP’s Muhammad Lawal Kurya who polled 5,544 votes. The APC Youth Congress spokesperson, Gambo Danladi, dismissed PDP’s claims of electoral malpractice and military interference, stating that the outcome reflects Lawal’s failure to fulfill campaign promises on security, development, and economic progress.

A Reflection of Governance

The APC’s victory marks a significant blow to Governor Lawal’s administration, which has faced allegations of incompetence and insecurity issues since 2023. The voters’ rejection of PDP’s claims and the decisive mandate given to the APC candidate suggest that the electorate is demanding better governance and service delivery from their leaders.

Implications for Governor Lawal

The defeat of the PDP in the bye-election has significant implications for Governor Lawal’s administration. The governor must now take steps to address the concerns of the people and deliver on his campaign promises. Failure to do so could lead to further electoral setbacks for the PDP in future elections.

A Call to Action

The outcome of the Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency bye-election serves as a wake-up call for Governor Lawal’s administration to re-evaluate its performance and address the concerns of the people. The PDP must also reflect on its strategy and work towards regaining the trust of the electorate. By doing so, the people of Zamfara State can expect better governance and service delivery from their leaders.

The outcome of the Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency bye-election serves as a wake-up call for Governor Lawal's administration to re-evaluate its performance and address the concerns of the people. As the APC celebrates its victory, the PDP must reflect on its strategy and work towards regaining the trust of the electorate. The people of Zamfara State deserve better, and it is up to their leaders to deliver.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

