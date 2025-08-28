📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

Amaechi Declares Interest in ADC Presidential Ticket, Pledges One Term

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2027 presidential election under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) banner. Amaechi made this declaration, expressing his confidence in defeating President Bola Tinubu if he secures the ADC presidential ticket.

Amaechi’s Pledge

Amaechi promised to serve only one term if elected president, citing the need for power rotation between the North and South. He emphasized that this approach will help maintain stability and ensure that the country doesn’t get stuck in a cycle of prolonged leadership. Amaechi also vowed to end corruption within one month if elected president and challenged anyone to prove his involvement in election rigging.

ADC’s Presidential Aspirants

The ADC is currently facing internal power struggles, with other prominent figures like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar positioning themselves for the presidential ticket. The party’s primaries are expected to be highly competitive, and how the party manages these competing ambitions will determine its success in the 2027 elections.

Amaechi’s Confidence

Amaechi expressed confidence in his ability to defeat President Tinubu, citing his track record as governor and minister. He believes that his experience and vision for the country will resonate with Nigerians and earn him their support.

Amaechi’s declaration of interest in the ADC presidential ticket adds a new twist to the 2027 presidential race. As the party prepares for its primaries, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the flagbearer. One thing is certain, however: the 2027 elections will be a closely contested affair, and Amaechi is determined to make his mark.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s Largest Airline, Air Peace, to Build Lagos MRO Facility, Boost Aviation and Nigeria-Brazil Air Links”
Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Japan, Brazil Trip
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

