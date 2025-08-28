ADC Slams Brakes on Abdullahi’s Unauthorized Representation

28, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has slammed the brakes on Malam Bolaji Abdullahi’s unauthorized representation of the party, warning him to desist from parading himself as the National Publicity Secretary and spokesperson. In a statement signed by Dr. Christopher O. Okechukwu, Director of Media and Public Affairs in the Office of the National Chairman, the party described Abdullahi’s actions as misleading and a clear violation of party protocols.

A Matter of Integrity

The ADC emphasized its commitment to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and democratic governance, stressing that adherence to established protocols is non-negotiable. According to the party, Abdullahi’s claim to the role is not only unauthorized but also compromises the integrity of its leadership. The ADC outlined explicit eligibility criteria for the position of Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson, which Abdullahi allegedly fails to meet.

A Call to Desist

The party has urged Abdullahi to immediately stop using the ADC’s name and title without proper authorization. The ADC warned that continued unauthorized representation would undermine the party’s credibility and integrity. By disowning Abdullahi’s actions, the ADC aims to maintain transparency and accountability within its ranks.

Implications for Abdullahi

The ADC’s warning to Abdullahi has significant implications for his continued involvement with the party. If Abdullahi fails to heed the party’s warning, it could lead to further action from the ADC leadership. The party’s stance on unauthorized representation underscores its commitment to protecting its brand and maintaining the trust of its members.

Party’s Commitment to Transparency

The ADC’s actions demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability. By taking a firm stance against unauthorized representation, the party shows that it values the integrity of its leadership and the trust of its members. This commitment is essential for maintaining the party’s credibility and ensuring that its leadership is accountable to its members.

The ADC’s stance on Abdullahi’s unauthorized representation underscores the party’s commitment to integrity and transparency. As the party navigates the complexities of Nigerian politics, it is crucial that its leadership and representatives adhere to established protocols and maintain the trust of its members and the public. The ADC’s firm position on this matter sets a precedent for accountability within its ranks.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.